Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC. (SU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suncor Energy : sees Alberta oil cuts ending early after rail shipments slow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:01am EST
A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, one of Canada's biggest oil producers, expects the province of Alberta to end mandatory production curtailments ahead of schedule as they have caused a price boost that makes rail shipments uneconomic, Chief Executive Steve Williams said.

Such unintended consequences are happening faster than the Alberta government likely expected, and it should now plan for a "soft exit" from curtailments that is fair to producers, Williams said on a quarterly conference call on Wednesday.

"The rail economics are seriously damaged, and a lot of the rail movements are stopping or have stopped," he said. That’s going to have the opposite impact than what the government wants.

“It’s time to start planning for what we call a soft landing or a soft exit," Williams said.

Alberta curtailed 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to drain a glut of crude in storage that was caused by congested pipelines. The output cuts boosted Canadian oil prices from record lows last year, but Suncor and other producers that have ample pipeline space and refineries say it harmed their integrated businesses.

Alberta eased the curtailments modestly for February and March. Its plan is to reduce the curtailments further to an average of 95,000 bpd through the end of 2019 once storage levels are reduced enough.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
11:01aSUNCOR ENERGY : sees Alberta oil cuts ending early after rail shipments slow
RE
05:17aSUNCOR ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05SUNCOR ENERGY : blames western Canadian oil price discounts for $280M net loss
AQ
02/05Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results
GL
02/05SUNCOR ENERGY : Raises Dividend, Announces $2 Billion Share Buyback Plan
DJ
02/05SUNCOR ENERGY : declares increased dividend and announces additional stock buyba..
AQ
01/30Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2018 financial results
GL
01/17Husky scraps bid for oil rival MEG Energy, citing Alberta output cuts
RE
01/08SUNCOR ENERGY : Reports Production Hits Quarterly Record in Fourth Quarter
AQ
01/07SUNCOR ENERGY : reports production hits quarterly record in fourth quarter
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 40 446 M
EBIT 2018 5 928 M
Net income 2018 4 942 M
Debt 2018 13 564 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 15,54
P/E ratio 2019 13,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 68 947 M
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 52,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark S. Little President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.08%52 345
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.72%320 033
BP10.29%144 465
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.19%114 385
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 681
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.85%46 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.