Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suncor Energy to release second quarter 2019 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor will release its second quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the second quarter will be held on July 25 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Mark Little, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Trevor Bell, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

Please note, telephone lines are limited and reserved for those who intend to ask a question.

To participate in the conference, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

If you are an analyst or media and would like to participate in the Q&A period:

  • if calling from North America: 1-866-219-5885
  • if calling from outside North America: +1-209-905-5918

An archive of the webcast will be available on suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
06:00pSuncor Energy to release second quarter 2019 financial results
GL
07/16Canadian National, Imperial Oil, Suncor to Rebuild Steen River Rail Bridge
DJ
06/04Equinor to decide on Britain's Rosebank oil and gas project by 2022
RE
06/03SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/28SUNCOR ENERGY : Mary Pratt painting to be auctioned off to help struggling ecolo..
AQ
05/22SUNCOR ENERGY : announces $750 million medium term note offering
AQ
05/14Cash-rich Canadian oil firms favour buybacks as other options narrow
RE
05/02Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting
GL
05/02SUNCOR ENERGY : boosts synthetic crude output to offset Alberta government cuts
RE
05/02SUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 39 279 M
EBIT 2019 7 478 M
Net income 2019 5 511 M
Debt 2019 13 662 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 64 659 M
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,32  CAD
Last Close Price 40,98  CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark S. Little President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.24%50 773
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION13.04%328 206
BP PLC9.61%138 573
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.32%110 994
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)17.43%110 994
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.95%89 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About