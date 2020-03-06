Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update

By Josh Beckerman

Suncor Energy Inc. has settled air pollution violations at its Commerce City, Colo., refinery.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the settlement "resolves a host of emissions exceedances as well as violations of operating and monitoring requirements that occurred since July 2017," and an "operational upset" in December.

Suncor will pay about $1.4 million in penalties. The total settlement value of $9 million includes environmental projects and refinery improvements.

Suncor said the settlement outlines several projects to improve the refinery's operations and environmental performance, including additional hydrogen cyanide emissions monitoring and development of a communications process for the community and the CDPHE.

Suncor said "the refinery's recent environmental performance has not lived up to our expectations. We can and we will do better."

