Suncorp : 2020 Annual General Meeting

13 August 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

As previously advised to ASX by Suncorp Group Limited ("Suncorp") (ASX: SUN | ADR: SNMCY), the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Suncorp will be held on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Suncorp confirms that:

in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in prioritising the health and safety of our shareholders, our people and the community, the 2020 AGM will be held in an entirely online format.

Further details regarding the arrangements for the 2020 AGM - including details of the ways in which shareholders can participate - will be announced to ASX and communicated to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Authorised for lodgement with the ASX by the Company Secretary.

For more information contact:

Media Ashleigh Paterson +61 407 925 665 Ashleigh.paterson@suncorp.com.au Analysts / Investors Andrew Dempster +61 497 799 960 andrew.dempster@suncorp.com.au Jatin Khosla +61 439 226 872 +61 7 3167 5966 jatin.khosla@suncorp.com.au

