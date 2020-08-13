Suncorp : 2020 Annual General Meeting

Log in
08/13/2020 | 02:23am EDT

ASX announcement

13 August 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

As previously advised to ASX by Suncorp Group Limited ("Suncorp") (ASX: SUN | ADR: SNMCY), the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Suncorp will be held on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Suncorp confirms that:

  • in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in prioritising the health and safety of our shareholders, our people and the community, the 2020 AGM will be held in an entirely online format.
  • in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Suncorp advises that the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Thursday, 20 August 2020.

Further details regarding the arrangements for the 2020 AGM - including details of the ways in which shareholders can participate - will be announced to ASX and communicated to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Authorised for lodgement with the ASX by the Company Secretary.

For more information contact:

Media

Ashleigh Paterson

+61 407 925 665

Ashleigh.paterson@suncorp.com.au

Analysts / Investors

Andrew Dempster

+61 497 799 960

andrew.dempster@suncorp.com.au

Jatin Khosla

+61 439 226 872

+61 7 3167 5966

jatin.khosla@suncorp.com.au

1 Suncorp Group Limited | ABN 66 145 290 124 | Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 suncorpgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:22:17 UTC
