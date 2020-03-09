|
Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Sylvia Falzon
03/09/2020 | 10:24pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Sylvia Falzon
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
15 October 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
AustralianSuper as custodian for Sylvia Falzon.
|
(including registered holder)
|
Ms Falzon has the ability to influence trades
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
interest.
|
over these securities.
|
Date of change
|
4 March 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
|
7,620 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Indirect
|
|
8,972 Ordinary Shares via AustralianSuper as
|
|
custodian for Sylvia Falzon
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$11.16 per Ordinary Share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
|
|
7,620 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Indirect
|
|
8,972 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Disclaimer
Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:23:05 UTC
