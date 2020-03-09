Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
10.44 AUD   -6.79%
10:24pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Sylvia Falzon
PU
03/05SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y (correction) - Lindsay Tanner
PU
03/04SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper
PU
Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Sylvia Falzon

03/09/2020 | 10:24pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

ABN

66 145 290 124

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sylvia Falzon

Date of last notice

15 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

AustralianSuper as custodian for Sylvia Falzon.

(including registered holder)

Ms Falzon has the ability to influence trades

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

over these securities.

Date of change

4 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

7,620 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Indirect

8,972 Ordinary Shares via AustralianSuper as

custodian for Sylvia Falzon

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$11.16 per Ordinary Share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

7,620 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

8,972 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:23:05 UTC
