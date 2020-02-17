Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
12.51 AUD   -0.48%
02:12pSUNCORP : Championing change at the Women in Insurance Leadership Summit 2020
PU
05:15aSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/11SUNCORP : HY20 Directors Report and Financial Statements
PU
Suncorp : Championing change at the Women in Insurance Leadership Summit 2020

02/17/2020 | 02:12pm EST

'Diversity of thought is critical to the sustainability of any business and as an industry we must represent the customers we serve at all levels from call centre worker right through to the board of directors.

'In the six months since I became a male champion of change, I've learnt a lot about the challenges and obstacles in advancing gender equality.

'As part of my involvement in the MCC group I conducted a series of employee forums to develop a deeper level of insight into the barriers that need to be tackled within our organisation and broader society.'

Closing out the event, Mr Dransfield encouraged everyone in attendance to not be afraid to call out imbalance.

'Gender equality sits with all of us, and we must work together to push for faster change. I strongly believe that we will be our best when our workforce is as diverse, talented and passionate as the communities in which we live and operate.'

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 19:11:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 795 M
EBIT 2020 1 489 M
Net income 2020 1 209 M
Debt 2020 1 091 M
Yield 2020 5,28%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 15 726 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,81  AUD
Last Close Price 12,51  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,47%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-3.01%10 617
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.67%40 031
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.35%39 145
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.59%35 133
SAMPO PLC6.14%24 868
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.4.53%19 485
