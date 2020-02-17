Suncorp : Championing change at the Women in Insurance Leadership Summit 2020

'Diversity of thought is critical to the sustainability of any business and as an industry we must represent the customers we serve at all levels from call centre worker right through to the board of directors.

'In the six months since I became a male champion of change, I've learnt a lot about the challenges and obstacles in advancing gender equality.

'As part of my involvement in the MCC group I conducted a series of employee forums to develop a deeper level of insight into the barriers that need to be tackled within our organisation and broader society.'

Closing out the event, Mr Dransfield encouraged everyone in attendance to not be afraid to call out imbalance.

'Gender equality sits with all of us, and we must work together to push for faster change. I strongly believe that we will be our best when our workforce is as diverse, talented and passionate as the communities in which we live and operate.'