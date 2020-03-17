Suncorp : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUNPG - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.65% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-24

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 17, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.74470000

Ex Date

Monday June 1, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday June 2, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday June 17, 2020

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate on SUNPG was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 17 March 2020: 0.5710%pa

Margin: 3.6500% = 4.2210%pa

x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70

= Distribution Rate: 2.9547%pa

The cash amount of the Distribution was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.9547%pa x Face Value: AUD100

x days in Distribution Period: 92 / 365

= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.74470000, fully franked.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement