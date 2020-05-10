Suncorp : Expects Fiscal Year 2020 Costs Slightly Above A$2.7 Billion

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. forecast annual costs would be slightly above 2.7 billion Australian dollars (US$1.76 billion) in the 2020 fiscal year, partly due to remediation for incorrect employee pay and leave entitlements.

The Australian general insurer, which also has a banking unit, on Monday said it would also take a noncash impairment charge of around A$90 million after tax for the deposit and transaction modules of its core banking platform that it has been building.

"The risks associated with deploying the incomplete modules in the current uncertain environment have resulted in a low likelihood of completing the implementation in the near term," said Suncorp.

The Queensland-based company said Covid-19 would also have a range of impacts on its business. The banking arm will make a collective provision of A$133 million, which is equivalent to 23 basis points of gross loans and advances.

Also, the general insurance unit expects reduced consumer motor claims volumes, increased landlord loss of rent claims and negative mark-to-market movements on the investment portfolio. Gross written premium to be impacted by lower economic activity, said Suncorp.

Still, Suncorp said it had entered the pandemic in a sound financial position. Across the group, Excess Common Equity Tier 1 was A$682 million at the end of March, while its natural hazard costs are expected to remain within its allowance.

"While it remains difficult to predict the economic outlook with any certainty, this disruption presents opportunities to reshape our business and change the way we operate and we intend to emerge as a more efficient and sustainable organization," said Chief Executive Steve Johnston.

The group's final dividend will be considered through the year end process, said Suncorp.

