Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/08
8.91 AUD   +1.60%
04/07Aussie Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses
DJ
04/07Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends amid virus outbreak
RE
03/23SUNCORP : Section 259C (2) Disclosure
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suncorp : Expects Fiscal Year 2020 Costs Slightly Above A$2.7 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. forecast annual costs would be slightly above 2.7 billion Australian dollars (US$1.76 billion) in the 2020 fiscal year, partly due to remediation for incorrect employee pay and leave entitlements.

The Australian general insurer, which also has a banking unit, on Monday said it would also take a noncash impairment charge of around A$90 million after tax for the deposit and transaction modules of its core banking platform that it has been building.

"The risks associated with deploying the incomplete modules in the current uncertain environment have resulted in a low likelihood of completing the implementation in the near term," said Suncorp.

The Queensland-based company said Covid-19 would also have a range of impacts on its business. The banking arm will make a collective provision of A$133 million, which is equivalent to 23 basis points of gross loans and advances.

Also, the general insurance unit expects reduced consumer motor claims volumes, increased landlord loss of rent claims and negative mark-to-market movements on the investment portfolio. Gross written premium to be impacted by lower economic activity, said Suncorp.

Still, Suncorp said it had entered the pandemic in a sound financial position. Across the group, Excess Common Equity Tier 1 was A$682 million at the end of March, while its natural hazard costs are expected to remain within its allowance.

"While it remains difficult to predict the economic outlook with any certainty, this disruption presents opportunities to reshape our business and change the way we operate and we intend to emerge as a more efficient and sustainable organization," said Chief Executive Steve Johnston.

The group's final dividend will be considered through the year end process, said Suncorp.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
04/07Aussie Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses
DJ
04/07Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends amid virus outb..
RE
03/23SUNCORP : Section 259C (2) Disclosure
PU
03/23SUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and househo..
PU
03/23SUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Douglas McTaggart
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
03/16SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPE
PU
03/16SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF
PU
03/16SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 749 M
EBIT 2020 1 268 M
Net income 2020 1 033 M
Debt 2020 1 091 M
Yield 2020 5,66%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 11 201 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,74  AUD
Last Close Price 8,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Chairman
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Darren Abbruzzese Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED2.30%7 324
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-10.32%31 660
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.94%29 170
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-28.92%24 611
SAMPO OYJ-21.87%18 120
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.45%15 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group