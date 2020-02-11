Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
12.35 AUD   -1.28%
02:28aSUNCORP : HY20 Directors Report and Financial Statements
PU
02/10SUNCORP : announces half year performance results
PU
02/10SUNCORP : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suncorp : HY20 Directors Report and Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:28am EST

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

ABN 66 145 290 124

Consolidated interim financial report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Contents

Page

Directors' report .........................................................................................................................................................................................

1

Lead auditor's independence declaration .........................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................

7

Consolidated interim statement of financial position ...................................................................................................................

8

Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity ..................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated interim statement of cash flows..............................................................................................................................

10

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements .............................................................................................................

11

1.

Reporting entity ...............................................................................................................................................................................

11

2.

Basis of preparation.......................................................................................................................................................................

11

3.

Dividends...........................................................................................................................................................................................

14

4.

Segment reporting.........................................................................................................................................................................

15

5.

Net interest income........................................................................................................................................................................

17

6.

Loans and advances ......................................................................................................................................................................

17

7. Provision for impairment on financial assets .........................................................................................................................

18

8.

Deposits and short-term borrowings .......................................................................................................................................

18

9.

Issues and repayments of debt securities...............................................................................................................................

19

10. Share capital....................................................................................................................................................................................

20

11. Fair value of financial instruments ...........................................................................................................................................

20

12.

Related parties................................................................................................................................................................................

22

13.

Provisions and contingent liabilities.........................................................................................................................................

22

14.

Share-based payments ................................................................................................................................................................

25

15.

Discontinued operations..............................................................................................................................................................

25

16.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................................................

27

Directors' declaration ............................................................................................................................................................................

28

Independent auditor's review report to the shareholders of Suncorp Group Limited......................................................

29

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

1

Directors' Report

The directors present their report together with the consolidated interim financial report of Suncorp Group Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Suncorp Group, Suncorp or the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and the auditor's review report thereon. Terms that are defined appear in bold the first time they are used.

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Non-executive

Christine F McLoughlin (Chairman)

Director since 2015, Chairman since 2018

Audette E Exel AO

Director since 2012

Sally A Herman

Director since 2015

Simon C Machell

Director since 2017

Dr Douglas F McTaggart

Director since 2012

Lindsay J Tanner

Director since 2018

Sylvia Falzon

Director since 2018

Ian L Hammond

Director since 2018

Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper

Appointed 1 January 2020

Executive

Steve Johnston

Appointed 9 September 2019

(Group CEO and Managing Director)

(Acting CEO since 26 May 2019)

2. Dividends

A fully franked 2019 final dividend of $571 million (44 cents per share) was paid on 25 September 2019. A fully franked 2020 interim dividend of $328 million (26 cents per share) has been determined since balance date by the directors.

Further details of dividends on ordinary shares provided for or paid are set out in note 3 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

2

3. Review of operations

3.1. Overview of the Suncorp Group

The Suncorp Group has delivered a profit after tax attributable to owners of the Company of $642 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (December 2018: $250 million), which includes a $293 million after tax profit on sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T Group and ACM Parts Pty Ltd to AMA Group Limited (AMA).

Profit after tax from continuing operations declined by 7.3% from the prior comparative period. The result was impacted by lower reserve releases, an uplift in regulatory project costs, the impact of the low yield environment, the timing of natural hazards events compared to the prior comparative period and an increasingly competitive mortgage market.

Suncorp continued to leverage the investment in digital and data initiatives over the last three years to deliver further improvements in both the customer interface and back end processes across the three core businesses. The adoption of digital channels by customers continued to grow strongly and is expected to benefit from further investment in the second half of the financial year.

The Group's total operating expenses (excluding Fire Services Levy) decreased by 0.4% to $1,337 million compared to the prior half. After adjusting for the reduction in operating costs following the sale of the Australian Life business, operating expenses increased by 1.1% compared to the prior half. This was primarily driven by an increase in project costs, partially offset by lower deferred acquisition costs (DAC).

The series of catastrophic bushfire events during the half resulted in natural hazard costs above allowance for the period. The enhanced reinsurance program put in place provides strong earnings protection in the second half of the financial year.

3.2. Financial position and capital structure

Net assets of the Suncorp Group decreased from $13,133 million at 30 June 2019 to $12,717 million at

31 December 2019. The decrease in net assets of $416 million primarily resulted from the payment of the 2019 final dividend and the capital return of $506 million, partially offset by the total comprehensive income for the half-year.

Suncorp Group's capital management strategy is to optimise shareholder value by managing the level, mix and use of capital resources. The primary objective is to ensure there are sufficient capital resources to maintain and grow the business, in accordance with the Board approved risk appetite.

At 31 December 2019, the General Insurance Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital position was 1.28 times the Prescribed Capital Amount (PCA) (June 2019: 1.39 times), the Bank's CET1 ratio was 9.69% (June 2019: 9.27%) and the Life excess CET1 to target was $72 million (June 2019: $606 million; including $506 million of capital return). The Group's excess to CET1 target is $691 million after adjusting for the interim dividend (June 2019: $989 million).

During the half-year, the Group issued $389 million of Additional Tier 1 Capital as part of its capital management strategy. As part of the transaction, $206 million of the existing CPS3 securities were redeemed under a reinvestment offer.

Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML) Basel III APS 330 Public Disclosures are made available at suncorpgroup.com.au/investors/reports.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

3

3.3. Review of principal businesses

Insurance achieved a profit after tax from continuing operations of $123 million for the half-year ended

31 December 2019 (December 2018: $128 million, adjusted for the sale of the Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts businesses). The result was impacted by lower reserve releases, higher regulatory costs, increased reinsurance costs and the impact of the low yield environment.

The insurance trading result for Australian general insurance was $148 million (December 2018: $191 million).

Gross written premium (GWP) increased by 1.8% to $4,176 million (December 2018: $4,101 million) reflecting GWP growth of 3.1% in Home and Motor, 2.5% growth in Commercial and 20.1% growth in Workers' Compensation and Other portfolios. This was offset by an 8.9% decline in compulsory third party (CTP) revenue driven by the ongoing impacts of scheme reforms and market pricing dynamics. Normalising for the impact of portfolio exits in Commercial, GWP growth was 7.7% in this segment with strong premium rate increases in a hardening market, and a focus on growing volume in target markets and maintaining portfolio profitability.

Net incurred claims increased by 0.2% to $2,861 million (December 2018: $2,854 million), due to lower prior year reserve releases and the unfavourable impact of falling yields on the discounting of new claims, partially offset by lower natural hazard costs. The loss ratio was 77.8% (December 2018: 77.4%). Reserve releases decreased by $105 million to $65 million, representing 1.8% of net earned premium. The reserve releases were the result of Personal Injury long tail releases above the Group's long-term target of 1.5%. This was partially offset by strains in the Commercial long tail portfolios and an overall short tail strain of $6 million.

Total investment income on insurance funds and shareholders' funds was $136 million (December 2018: $122 million) benefitting from favourable movements in breakeven inflation, credit spreads and equities compared to the prior comparative period.

Banking & Wealth delivered a profit after tax from continuing operations of $171 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (December 2018: $183 million).

Banking's result benefitted from a stable net interest margin (NIM) and low credit impairment losses, offset by one-off fee impacts and elevated operating expenses.

Net interest income increased by 1.5% to $594 million (December 2018: $585 million), with the at-call deposits portfolio growing well above system and the lending portfolio contracting during the period. The average NIM increased by 3 basis points (bps) to 1.92% (December 2018: 1.89%, after aligning NIM methodology with peers in June 2019) primarily driven by the favourable shift in the funding mix from the growth in at-call deposits.

Operating expenses increased by 5.9% compared to the prior comparative period, primarily due to investment in regulatory projects and technology. Elevated expenses and lower net non-interest income drove a cost-to-income ratio of 59.6% (December 2018: 56.1%).

Total loans and advances decreased to $58,354 million (June 2019: $59,154 million). The home lending portfolio contracted 1.4% over the period, reflecting low system growth and elevated processing times, particularly within the broker network. The business lending portfolio contracted 1.3% over the period, primarily driven by a reduction in agribusiness lending reflecting ongoing drought conditions. The commercial portfolio reduced marginally over the period driven by early project completion and increased customer repayments.

Impairment losses on loans and advances of $1 million (December 2018: $7 million) reflect Banking's continued focus on sound credit quality and the benefit of loans being repaid or returned to performing. This was offset by newly impaired assets, as well as sustained asset values. Gross impaired assets increased marginally over the half to $153 million, representing 26 bps of gross loans and advances.

Banking's deposit-to-loan ratio of 67.8% remains within the target operating range of 60% to 70%. Suncorp continues to maintain a conservative approach to managing liquidity and funding risk to ensure a sustainable funding profile to support balance sheet growth.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

4

Banking monitors the composition and stability of its funding to remain within the Board approved risk appetite, including compliance with both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) requirements, with a focus on the stability of the overall funding profile rather than concentrating on a single measure. The NSFR was 116% as at 31 December 2019. The average LCR over the period was 127%, ending the period at 124%, above internal operating targets and Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) 100% limit.

Wealth's underlying profit after tax was largely in line with the prior comparative period, impacted by increased industry-wide regulatory costs within the superannuation portfolio. The Wealth business is currently under strategic review. Wealth will discontinue its financial advice services from the end of March 2020. Customers who wish to access financial advice will be able to select a financial advisor from a new independent panel of advisory firms.

Suncorp New Zealand (NZ) achieved a profit after tax of $102 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (December 2018: $111 million). This comprises a profit after tax of $89 million (December 2018: $95 million) from the New Zealand general insurance business and a profit after tax of $13 million (December 2018: $16 million) from the New Zealand life insurance business.

The New Zealand general insurance business decrease was largely driven by increased natural hazard costs and remediation provisions relating to issues identified with customer discounts in prior periods (which is captured in GWP), offset by strong top-line and earned premium growth.

GWP grew by 7.7% to $827 million (December 2018: $768 million) driven by premium increases across all portfolios and supported by unit growth in the direct business.

Net incurred claims increased by 19.0% to $375 million (December 2018: $315 million), driven by unit growth, a higher frequency of large loss house fires and a normalisation of natural hazard costs in the period. The loss ratio was 53.3% (December 2018: 49.1%).

Net investment income has increased to $11 million (December 2018: $9 million), representing an annualised return of 1.3%.

The New Zealand life insurance business decrease was driven by implementation costs associated with the new accounting standard IFRS17 Insurance Contracts, increased technology costs relating to Life systems following the sale of the Australia Life business and adverse claims experience. In-force premium grew by 4.2%, supported by consumer price index and age indexed premium growth.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

5

4. Events subsequent to reporting date

Since 31 December 2019, Suncorp has declared three natural hazard events, being the January bushfires, the South East states hailstorms and the South East Queensland and New South Wales heavy rain. In addition, as at the date of this consolidated interim financial report, the east coast of Australia is being impacted by a significant weather event including heavy rain, strong wind and flooding.

Net retained costs of these subsequent events are expected to be capped at $300 million due to the recoveries available under the combined catastrophe reinsurance protection covers. The Group currently expects to remain within its full-year natural hazard allowance of $820 million due to the existing reinsurance cover.

Except as noted above, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the half-year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Suncorp Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Suncorp Group in future financial years.

5. Lead auditor's independence declaration

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 6 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

6. Rounding of amounts

The Company is of a kind referred to in Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' reports) Instrument 2016/191 dated 24 March 2016 and in accordance with that legislative instrument, amounts in the Directors' Report and consolidated interim financial report have been rounded to the nearest one million dollars unless otherwise stated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

CHRISTINE MCLOUGHLIN

STEVE JOHNSTON

Chairman of the Board

Group CEO and Managing Director

11 February 2020

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

6

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of

the Corporations Act 2001

To the Directors of Suncorp Group Limited

I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the review of Suncorp Group Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

KPMG

David Kells

Partner

Sydney

11 February 2020

KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Note

$M

$M

Revenue

Insurance premium income

5,077

5,000

Reinsurance and other recoveries income

360

715

Interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss

5

1,116

1,278

Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

5

196

239

Dividend and trust distribution income

43

20

Fees and other income

262

257

Total revenue

7,054

7,509

Expenses

Claims expense and movement in policyowner liabilities

(3,653)

(3,922)

Outwards reinsurance premium expense

(591)

(575)

Underwriting and policy maintenance expenses

(1,087)

(1,071)

Interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss

5

(545)

(707)

Interest expense on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

5

(23)

(43)

Net losses on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(40)

(122)

Impairment loss on financial assets

7.2

(1)

(7)

Amortisation and depreciation expense

(131)

(86)

Fees, overheads and other expenses

(455)

(469)

Outside beneficial interests in managed funds

(12)

38

Total expenses

(6,538)

(6,964)

Profit before income tax

516

545

Income tax expense

(160)

(161)

Profit after tax from continuing operations

356

384

Profit (loss) after tax from discontinued operations

15.1

294

(125)

Profit for the period

650

259

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

642

250

Non-controlling interests

8

9

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

21

10

Net change in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(3)

(6)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2

27

Income tax expense

(5)

(3)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial losses on defined benefit plans

-

(7)

Income tax benefit

-

2

Total other comprehensive income for the period

15

23

Total comprehensive income for the period

665

282

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

657

273

Non-controlling interests

8

9

Earnings per share

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

50.16

19.34

Diluted earnings per share

48.27

19.34

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

27.19

29.40

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

26.80

29.16

Prior year comparatives have been adjusted for discontinued operations. The consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2019

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Note

$M

$M

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,265

1,086

Receivables due from other banks

470

499

Trading securities

897

1,227

Derivatives

639

666

Investment securities

19,210

19,243

Loans and advances

6

58,354

59,154

Premiums outstanding

2,722

2,802

Reinsurance and other recoveries

2,109

2,656

Deferred reinsurance assets

579

898

Deferred acquisition costs

742

723

Property, plant and equipment

609

208

Deferred tax assets

204

242

Goodwill and other intangible assets

5,409

5,460

Other assets

975

1,371

Total assets

95,184

96,235

Liabilities

Payables due to other banks

289

353

Deposits and short-term borrowings

8

46,782

46,190

Derivatives

451

456

Amounts due to reinsurers

268

776

Payables and other liabilities

1,547

1,437

Current tax liabilities

29

62

Unearned premium liabilities

5,175

5,123

Provisions and employee benefit liabilities

494

543

Outstanding claims liabilities

10,419

10,611

Deferred tax liabilities

131

155

Managed funds units on issue

1,062

847

Securitisation liabilities

9

3,396

3,831

Debt issues

9

9,884

10,358

Loan capital

9

2,540

2,360

Total liabilities

82,467

83,102

Net assets

12,717

13,133

Equity

Share capital

10

12,398

12,889

Reserves

204

207

Retained profits

98

17

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

12,700

13,113

Non-controlling interests

17

20

Total equity

12,717

13,133

The consolidated interim statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

9

Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

Non-

Share

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

Reserves

profits

Total

interests

equity

Note

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

Balance as at 30 June 2018

12,863

135

965

13,963

10

13,973

Impact on initial application of

AASB 9 (net of tax)

-

16

(23)

(7)

-

(7)

Restated balance as at 1 July

2018

12,863

151

942

13,956

10

13,966

Profit for the period

-

-

250

250

9

259

Total other comprehensive

income for the period

-

28

(5)

23

-

23

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

28

245

273

9

282

Transactions with owners,

recorded directly in equity

Dividends paid

3

-

-

(622)

(622)

(4)

(626)

Treasury share movements

10

17

-

-

17

-

17

Movement in non-controlling

interests without a change in

control

-

-

(15)

(15)

-

(15)

Transfers

-

14

(14)

-

-

-

Balance as at 31 December 2018

12,880

193

536

13,609

15

13,624

Balance as at 30 June 2019

12,889

207

17

13,113

20

13,133

Impact on initial application of

AASB 16 (net of tax)

2.1

-

-

(12)

(12)

-

(12)

Restated balance as at 1 July 2019

12,889

207

5

13,101

20

13,121

Profit for the period

-

-

642

642

8

650

Total other comprehensive

income for the period

-

15

-

15

-

15

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

15

642

657

8

665

Transactions with owners,

recorded directly in equity

Dividends paid

3

-

-

(570)

(570)

(11)

(581)

Capital return, including

transaction costs

10

(506)

-

-

(506)

-

(506)

Share-based payments

10

(1)

-

(1)

(2)

-

(2)

Treasury share movements

10

16

-

-

16

-

16

Transfers

-

(18)

18

-

-

-

Other movements

-

-

4

4

-

4

Balance as at 31 December 2019

12,398

204

98

12,700

17

12,717

The consolidated interim statement of changes in equity is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

10

Consolidated interim statement of cash flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Note

$M

$M

Cash flows from operating activities

Premiums received

5,749

6,115

Claims paid

(4,224)

(4,298)

Interest received

1,340

1,563

Interest paid

(575)

(736)

Reinsurance and other recoveries received

1,050

880

Outwards reinsurance premiums paid

(828)

(931)

Fees and other operating income received

555

315

Dividends and trust distributions received

43

21

Fees and operating expenses paid

(2,109)

(2,080)

Income tax paid

(205)

(207)

Net decrease in operating assets

Trading securities

330

89

Loans and advances

784

(450)

Net increase in operating liabilities

Deposits and short-term borrowings

465

98

Net cash from operating activities

2,375

379

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from the sale or maturity of investment securities

13,438

21,338

Payments for purchase of investment securities

(13,163)

(20,572)

Proceeds from other investing activities

215

4

Disposal of discontinued operations

383

-

Payments for other investing activities

(168)

(28)

Net cash from investing activities

705

742

Cash flows from financing activities

Payment for capital return, including transaction costs

10

(506)

-

Proceeds from debt issues and securitisation liabilities

9

1,200

1,701

Repayment of debt issues and securitisation liabilities

9

(2,124)

(1,689)

Proceeds from issue of loan capital

9

389

600

Payment on call of loan capital

9

(206)

(770)

Dividends paid

(570)

(622)

Payments for other financing activities

(50)

(20)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(1,867)

(800)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,213

321

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,232

1,491

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

1

3

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

2,446

1,815

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period comprises:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,265

1,542

Cash and cash equivalents held for sale

-

195

Receivables due from other banks

470

351

Payables due to other banks

(289)

(273)

2,446

1,815

The consolidated interim statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and is inclusive of discontinued operations, refer to note 15.2.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

11

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

1. Reporting entity

Suncorp Group Limited (the Company) is a public company domiciled in Australia. Its registered office is at Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld, 4000.

The consolidated interim financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (the Suncorp Group, Suncorp or the Group) and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 February 2020.

The Group's principal activities during the course of the half-year were the provision of insurance and banking and wealth products and services in Australia and New Zealand.

2. Basis of preparation

The consolidated interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.

The consolidated interim financial report does not include all of the information required for a full consolidated annual financial report, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial report of the Suncorp Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Suncorp Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rules. The consolidated financial report of the Suncorp Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 is available upon request from the Company's registered office or at suncorpgroup.com.au/investors/reports.

All accounting policies applied by the Group in this consolidated interim financial report are the same as those applied in its consolidated financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, except for changes from the implementation of the new Australian Accounting Standards as set out in note 2.1.

As the Company is of a kind referred to in Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' reports) Instrument 2016/191 dated 24 March 2016, all financial information presented has been rounded to the nearest one million dollars unless otherwise stated.

Where necessary, comparatives have been re-presented to conform to changes in presentation in the current half-year. This includes changes due to the sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T. Repairs Australia Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries (Capital S.M.A.R.T) and ACM Parts Pty Ltd (ACM Parts), which are presented as discontinued operations under AASB 5 Non-currentAssets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations (AASB 5). For details on discontinued operations refer to note 15.

AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16) has been applied from 1 July 2019 and the option not to restate prior period financial statements was elected. The change in classification and measurement from the adoption of AASB 16 was recognised in retained profits on 1 July 2019 as disclosed in note 2.1.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12

2.1 Implementation of new Australian Accounting Standards

AASB 16 Leases

AASB 16 replaced AASB 117 Leases (AASB 117) and related interpretations.

AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lease accounting model for lessees which removes the operating or finance lease distinction which was previously required under AASB 117. Lessor accounting remains similar to AASB 117 and lessors will continue to classify leases as finance and operating.

The right-of-use (ROU) asset and lease liability is recognised for all leases with the exception of short-term leases (less than 12 months) and leases of low-value items which are exempted under AASB 16.

Transition

The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach. In accordance with the transitional provisions under AASB 16 the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the previous standard AASB 117.

The Group determined the ROU asset as an amount equal to the lease liability for all significant real estate leases and motor vehicle leases. For all other real estate leases, the ROU asset was determined as if AASB 16 had always been applied, the resulting transitional adjustment was recognised in retained earnings on transition date.

On transition the Group recognised a lease liability of $573 million presented in the 'Payables and other liabilities' line item and a ROU asset of $514 million presented in the 'Property, plant and equipment' line item. Amounts already recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2019 (i.e. onerous lease provisions and straight-line lease liabilities) of $42 million were derecognised and offset against the ROU asset on transition which resulted in a reduction to retained profits after tax of $12 million.

The table below presents a reconciliation of the operating lease commitments as disclosed in the Group's

30 June 2019 financial statements, to the lease liability recognised on transition date:

$M

Operating lease commitment - 30 June 2019

957

Less:

Leases not commenced on 1 July 2019

(338)

Impact of discounting future lease payments at the weighted average incremental borrowing rate

(44)

Other (incl. short-term leases not recognised as a lease liability)

(2)

Lease liability 1 July 2019

573

The Group's weighted average incremental borrowing rate (IBR) at transition date was 2.17%. The IBR is determined by the reference rate and the corresponding financing spread. The reference rate takes into account the risk-free rate for the country where the lessee is domiciled, whereas the financing spread considers factors such as credit rating and lease term.

Amendments to accounting policy

At the inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. At inception, or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease, the Group will allocate the consideration in the contract to each lease component unless an election is made to account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component.

The Group's lease portfolio includes real estate leases and motor vehicle leases.

Prior to 1 July 2019, the leases were classified as operating leases, accordingly lease rental expense was recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as part of 'Fees, overheads and other expenses'.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

13

The Group recognises the lease liability and the corresponding ROU asset at the commencement of the lease.

Lease liabilities

Lease liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Interest expense is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the 'Interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss' line item. The lease liabilities are presented in the consolidated statement of financial position in the 'Payables and other liabilities' line item.

The lease liabilities are remeasured when there is a change in the contractual cash flow (i.e. due to a change in an index, rate or term). Any remeasurements resulting in a corresponding adjustment to the ROU asset or where the ROU asset has a value of nil, then it has to be recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Right-of-use asset

The ROU asset is measured at cost and represents the amount equal to the lease liability on initial recognition, along with any lease payments made at or before the commencement date and less any lease incentives received. The ROU asset is presented in the consolidated statement of financial position in the 'Property, plant and equipment' line item.

The ROU asset is depreciated in accordance with the methods prescribed under AASB 116 Property, Plant and Equipment. The depreciation is presented in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the 'Amortisation and depreciation expense' line item.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

14

2.2 Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the amounts reported in the financial statements. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Where revisions are made to accounting estimates, any financial impact is recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised.

The significant judgments made by management in applying the Suncorp Group accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty are the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial report as at and for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, except for new significant judgments related to lessee accounting under AASB 16 as outlined in note 2.1.

The changes in estimates and the movements over the half-year ended 31 December 2019 for the provision for impairment and gross carrying amount of loans and advances in different expected credit loss (ECL) stages are set out in note 7.

3.

Dividends

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Cents per

Cents per

share

$M

share

$M

Dividend payments on ordinary shares

2019 final dividend (December 2018: 2018 final dividend)

44

571

40

519

2019 special dividend (December 2018: 2018 special dividend)

-

-

8

104

Dividends paid on treasury shares

(1)

(1)

Total dividends on ordinary shares paid to owners of the

Company

44

570

48

622

Dividends not recognised in the consolidated interim

statement of financial position1

Dividends determined since balance date

2020 interim dividend (December 2018: 2019 interim dividend)

26

328

26

338

1 The total 2020 interim dividends on ordinary shares determined but not recognised in the consolidated interim statement of financial position are estimated based on the total number of ordinary shares on issue without taking into account treasury shares as at 31 December 2019. The actual amount recognised in the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2020 will be based on the actual number of ordinary shares on issue net of treasury shares on the record date.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

15

4. Segment reporting

Operating segments are identified based on separate financial information which is regularly reviewed by the Group CEO and Managing Director and his immediate executive team, representing the Suncorp Group's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources.

4.1 Operating segments

The Suncorp Group comprises the following operating segments.

Reportable segments

Segment information

Insurance

- Design, manufacture and delivery of general insurance products and

services and distribution of life insurance products to customers in

Australia.

- Key products include home and contents, motor, marine, travel,

commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and

professional indemnity, workers' compensation, CTP, loan protection,

equity and cash benefit.

Banking & Wealth

- Design, manufacture and delivery of banking and

superannuation and fund administration services to customers in

Australia.

- Key products include commercial, agribusiness, small business, home

and personal loans, savings and transaction accounts, foreign

exchange, treasury products and services, superannuation and funds

administration services.

Suncorp New Zealand

- Design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance

products to customers in New Zealand.

- Key products include home and contents, motor, commercial property,

public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and

permanent disablement and income protection.

Corporate

- Investment of the Suncorp Group's capital, Suncorp Group business

strategy activities (including business combinations and divestments)

and Suncorp Group shared services.

Only profit or loss information is reviewed by the CODM at an operating segment level.

The basis of measurement of segment results are generally the same as those applied by the Suncorp Group in its consolidated financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, with the exception of the discontinued operations being measured under AASB 5. The sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts will impact the Insurance segment. For details on discontinued operations refer to note 15.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

16

Banking &

Suncorp

Insurance

Wealth

New Zealand

Corporate

Total

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

Half-year ended

31 December 2019

External revenue1

4,912

1,255

1,017

406

7,590

Inter-segment revenue

7

1

-

-

8

Total segment revenue

4,919

1,256

1,017

406

7,598

Segment revenue continuing operations

4,780

1,256

1,017

11

7,064

Segment revenue discontinued operations

139

-

-

395

534

Segment profit before income tax

176

244

139

309

868

Segment income tax expense

(52)

(73)

(37)

(56)

(218)

Segment profit after income tax

124

171

102

253

650

Segment profit (loss) after tax continuing

operations

123

171

102

(40)

356

Segment profit after tax discontinued

operations

1

-

-

293

294

Other segment disclosures

Goodwill

4,191

254

283

-

4,728

Half-year ended

31 December 2018

External revenue1

5,925

1,466

937

15

8,343

Inter-segment revenue

7

1

3

-

11

Total segment revenue

5,932

1,467

940

15

8,354

Segment revenue continuing operations

5,153

1,425

940

15

7,533

Segment revenue discontinued operations

779

42

-

-

821

Segment profit (loss) before income tax

177

216

154

(199)

348

Segment income tax (expense) benefit

(42)

(10)

(43)

6

(89)

Segment profit (loss) after income tax

135

206

111

(193)

259

Segment profit (loss) after tax continuing

operations

128

183

111

(38)

384

Segment profit (loss) after tax discontinued

operations

7

23

-

(155)

(125)

Other segment disclosures

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

(145)

(145)

Goodwill

4,195

254

286

-

4,735

1 External revenue in the above table is grossed up for Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts since the profit before income tax is reflected in 'Claims expense and movement in policyowner liabilities' in the consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income.

4.2 Reconciliation of reportable segment revenues and profit before income tax

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Profit before

Revenue

income tax

$M

$M

$M

$M

Segment total

7,598

8,354

868

348

Consolidation adjustments relating to intra-group investment

income

(12)

(17)

3

1

Other consolidation eliminations

2

(7)

(3)

(1)

Attributable to discontinued operations

(534)

(821)

(352)

197

Consolidated total

7,054

7,509

516

545

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

17

5. Net interest income

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$M

$M

Interest income

Cash and cash equivalents

2

4

Receivables due from other banks

1

1

Investment securities not at fair value through profit or loss

54

65

Loans and advances

1,059

1,208

Interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss

1,116

1,278

Trading securities

7

15

Investment securities at fair value through profit or loss

189

224

Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

196

239

Total interest income

1,312

1,517

Interest expense

Deposits and short-term borrowings at amortised cost

(314)

(420)

Securitisation liabilities

(43)

(73)

Debt issues

(138)

(155)

Loan capital

(44)

(59)

Leases1

(6)

-

Interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss

(545)

(707)

Deposits and short-term borrowings designated

at fair value through profit or loss

(19)

(27)

Derivatives

(4)

(16)

Interest expense on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(23)

(43)

Total interest expense

(568)

(750)

Net interest income

744

767

1 Suncorp is using the modified retrospective approach on transition to AASB 16 and comparative information has not been restated.

6.

Loans and advances

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Note

$M

$M

Financial assets at amortised cost

Housing loans

47,157

47,811

Consumer loans

152

149

Retail loans

47,309

47,960

Business loans

11,181

11,333

Other lending

-

3

Non-retail loans

11,181

11,336

Gross loans and advances

58,490

59,296

Provision for impairment

7.1

(136)

(142)

Net loans and advances

58,354

59,154

Current

11,202

11,127

Non-current

47,152

48,027

Net loans and advances

58,354

59,154

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

18

7. Provision for impairment on financial assets

7.1 Reconciliation of provision for impairment on financial assets

The table below shows the reconciliation of the ECL for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Half-year to

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2018

$M

$M

$M

Collective provision

Balance at the beginning of the period

111

111

111

Transfer to specific provision

(4)

(2)

(3)

Charge (write-back) against impairment losses

(4)

2

3

Balance at the end of the period

103

111

111

Specific provision

Balance at the beginning of the period

31

34

39

Transfer from collective provision

4

2

3

New and increased provisions

8

5

8

Write-back of provisions no longer required

(4)

(5)

(8)

Specific provisions written off

(4)

(3)

(6)

Unwind of discount

(2)

(2)

(2)

Balance at the end of the period

33

31

34

Total provision for impairment

136

142

145

7.2 Impairment loss on financial assets

Half-year to

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2018

$M

$M

$M

Decrease in collective provision for impairment

(8)

-

-

Increase in specific provision for impairment

8

2

3

Bad debts written off

2

5

4

Bad debts recovered

(1)

(1)

-

Total impairment loss on loans and advances

1

6

7

8.

Deposits and short-term borrowings

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$M

$M

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

Call deposits

24,734

22,141

Term deposits

14,496

16,401

Short-term securities issued

5,154

5,376

Total financial liabilities at amortised cost

44,384

43,918

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

Offshore commercial papers

2,398

2,272

Total deposits and short-term borrowings

46,782

46,190

Current

46,544

45,959

Non-current

238

231

Total deposits and short-term borrowings

46,782

46,190

Deposits and short-term borrowings obtained under repurchase agreements with the Reserve Bank of Australia and outstanding at 31 December 2019 are $301 million (30 June 2019: $302 million).

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

19

9. Issues and repayments of debt securities

Liabilities arising from financing activities

Securitisation

liabilities

Debt issues

Loan capital

$M

$M

$M

Balance as at 1 July 2018

4,848

9,854

2,529

Cash flows

Proceeds

-

1,701

600

Repayments

(571)

(1,118)

(770)

Transaction costs

-

-

(4)

Non-cash changes

1

165

2

Balance as at 31 December 2018

4,278

10,602

2,357

Cash flows

Proceeds

-

1,416

(600)

Repayments

(449)

(1,765)

600

Transaction costs

-

(5)

1

Non-cash changes

2

110

2

Balance as at 30 June 2019

3,831

10,358

2,360

Cash flows

Proceeds

-

1,200

389

Repayments

(437)

(1,687)

(206)

Transaction costs

-

(2)

(6)

Non-cash changes

2

15

3

Balance as at 31 December 2019

3,396

9,884

2,540

On 17 December 2019, the Company issued $389 million of Capital Notes 3 (CN3) for $100 per note. They are fully paid, perpetual, subordinated and unsecured securities. The Company has an option to exchange all or some of the notes on 17 June 2026, subject to approval by Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), or the notes will otherwise mandatorily convert into ordinary shares on 17 June 2028. If APRA determines a non-viability event has occurred in relation to the Company, some or all of the capital notes will be immediately converted into a variable number of the Company's ordinary shares or, if conversion is not possible, written off.

$206 million of convertible preference shares (CPS3) were exchanged and reinvested in CN3 as part of a reinvestment offer with $194 million CPS3 remaining on issue. The Company has an option to exchange the remaining CPS3 on 17 June 2020 and will consider whether to do so closer to this date. CPS3 and CN3 are disclosed within the consolidated interim statement of financial position category of 'Loan capital'.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

20

10.

Share capital

Share-

based

Treasury

Total share

Number of

Issued capital

payments

shares

capital

ordinary shares

$M

$M

$M

$M

Balance as at 1 July 2018

1,298,503,953

12,874

84

(95)

12,863

Treasury share movements

-

-

-

17

17

Balance as at 31 December 2018

1,298,503,953

12,874

84

(78)

12,880

Share-based payments

-

-

7

-

7

Treasury share movements

-

-

-

2

2

Balance as at 30 June 2019

1,298,503,953

12,874

91

(76)

12,889

Shares issued1

2

-

-

-

-

Capital return and share consolidation2

(37,553,178)

(506)

-

-

(506)

Share-based payments

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

Treasury share movements

-

-

-

16

16

Balance as at 31 December 2019

1,260,950,777

12,368

90

(60)

12,398

  1. On 17 December 2019, 2 ordinary shares were issued at the issue price of $13.00 per share to partially fund the redemption of CPS3 by Suncorp Group Limited under the CN3 Reinvestment Offer.
  2. A capital return of 39 cents per ordinary share was paid on 24 October 2019, in conjunction with a share consolidation.

11. Fair value of financial instruments

Fair values are categorised by a three-level hierarchy which identifies the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value:

  • Level 1: derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical financial instruments that the Suncorp Group can access at the measurement date.
  • Level 2: derived from other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the financial instruments, either directly or indirectly. The valuation techniques include the use of discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other market accepted valuation models.
  • Level 3: fair value is determined using valuation techniques which include significant inputs that are unobservable. The valuation techniques include the use of discounted cash flow models for loans and advances. The fair value of investments in infrastructure assets (held via unlisted trusts) are determined based on the Group's share of the net asset value of the unlisted trusts, as advised by the external investment manager. The fair value of other unlisted equity securities is determined as the cost of the investment adjusted for known increments or decrements as this is considered to be the most reliable measure of fair value.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

21

Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value

The following table presents the financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value categorised by fair value hierarchy.

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

Financial assets

Trading securities

37

860

-

897

-

1,227

-

1,227

Fair value through profit or

loss1,2

2,145

12,875

229

15,249

2,943

12,104

242

15,289

Fair value through other

comprehensive income1

-

3,926

35

3,961

-

3,954

-

3,954

Derivatives

16

623

-

639

7

659

-

666

2,198

18,284

264

20,746

2,950

17,944

242

21,136

Financial liabilities

Offshore commercial papers3

-

2,398

-

2,398

-

2,272

-

2,272

Derivatives

11

440

-

451

9

447

-

456

Managed funds units on issue

-

1,062

-

1,062

-

847

-

847

11

3,900

-

3,911

9

3,566

-

3,575

  1. Disclosed within the consolidated interim statement of financial position category of 'Investment securities'.
  2. The Level 3 financial assets relate to investments in unlisted equity securities and infrastructure assets.
  3. Designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss. Disclosed within the consolidated interim statement of financial position category of 'Deposits and short-term borrowings'.

There have been no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the current or prior half-year.

Level 3 financial assets consist of investments in unlisted equity securities of $46 million (30 June 2019: $11 million) and investments in infrastructure assets of $218 million (30 June 2019: $231 million).

Purchases of unlisted equity securities classified at level 3 totalled $35 million (2018: $nil), this included the 10% holding retained in Capital S.M.A.R.T as disclosed in note 15. There have been no remeasurements through profit or loss and no sales during the current or prior half-year.

During the half-year, no additional units of infrastructure assets were purchased (2018: $38 million) while units

were redeemed for $17 million (2018: $nil). Fair value gain of $4 million (2018: $2 million loss) was recognised through 'Net losses on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss'.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

22

Financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value

The table below discloses a comparison of carrying value and fair value of financial assets and liabilities that are not measured at fair value after initial recognition, where their carrying value is not a reasonable approximation of fair value. The significant assumptions and estimates used in determining their fair values are consistent with those used in the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Carrying

Fair value

value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Note

$M

$M

$M

$M

$M

As at 31 December 2019

Financial assets

Loans and advances

6

58,354

-

-

58,494

58,494

58,354

-

-

58,494

58,494

Financial liabilities

Deposits and short-term borrowings at

amortised cost

8

44,384

-

44,424

-

44,424

Securitisation liabilities

9

3,396

-

3,408

-

3,408

Debt issues

9

9,884

-

10,027

-

10,027

Loan capital

9

2,540

1,366

1,244

-

2,610

60,204

1,366

59,103

-

60,469

As at 30 June 2019

Financial assets

Loans and advances

6

59,154

-

-

59,325

59,325

59,154

-

-

59,325

59,325

Financial liabilities

Deposits and short-term borrowings at

amortised cost

8

43,918

-

43,994

-

43,994

Securitisation liabilities

9

3,831

-

3,840

-

3,840

Debt issues

9

10,358

-

10,499

-

10,499

Loan capital

9

2,360

1,194

1,243

-

2,437

60,467

1,194

59,576

-

60,770

12. Related parties

Arrangements for related parties continue to be in place as disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

13. Provisions and contingent liabilities

13.1 Provisions

Provisions are recognised for present obligations arising from past events where a payment (or other economic transfer) is probable to be necessary to settle the obligation and can be reliably estimated.

There have not been material movements in 'Provisions and employee benefit liabilities' since 30 June 2019.

13.2 Contingent liabilities

There are contingent liabilities facing the Suncorp Group in respect of the matters below. To the extent these costs can be reliably estimated, they have been reflected as part of the Group's provisions. Other than as provided for, the Suncorp Group is of the opinion that the outcome and total costs arising from these matters remain uncertain at this time.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

Regulatory and internal reviews

Reviews and enquiries from regulators may result in investigation costs, administrative costs, legal costs and compensation and / or remediation payments (including interest) or fines. In addition, Suncorp conducts internal reviews of its regulatory compliance which have resulted in disclosures to the regulators and may result in similar costs.

During the half-year, a number of regulators including ASIC, APRA, Australian Transaction Reports Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) conducted reviews and enquiries with the Suncorp Group. There were a number of non-compliance instances identified and disclosed by Suncorp to the applicable regulator. This included breaches reported to ASIC in relation to financial advice given, pricing of products, the failure to provide disclosure documentation, fees for no service and other matters. Correspondence with APRA included resubmissions of prudential returns and notification of a breach of regulatory outsourcing standards in relation to some services outsourced by Suncorp Portfolio Services Limited (SPSL).

In November 2019, the Senate referred an inquiry to the Economic References Committee into the causes, extent and effects of unlawful underpayment of employees' remuneration. Suncorp has recently initiated an internal review in relation to our processes and any potential financial impact cannot be reliably estimated at this time.

It remains uncertain what other regulatory or internal reviews or notifications of non-compliance may arise or may be required.

An assessment of the likely cost to the Group of these reviews and actions has been made on a case by case basis but cannot always be reliably estimated. To the extent that the potential impact can be reliably estimated, the amount has been provisioned.

Customer complaints

Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has the power to award compensation up to certain thresholds on complaints raised by customers. The Group is working through the individual cases that have been raised to AFCA.

An assessment of the likely cost to the Group of these reviews and actions has been made on a case by case basis but cannot always be reliably estimated. To the extent that the potential impact can be reliably estimated, the amount has been provisioned.

Royal Commission

The 2019 report of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking Superannuation and Financial Services Industry (Royal Commission) set out 76 policy recommendations to strengthen protections for consumers, small business and rural and regional communities. A comprehensive program of work is currently underway to implement the reforms that have resulted from the recommendations and to enhance our focus on culture and compliance matters. The Government's program in response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission continues to evolve. The Suncorp Group will monitor and respond to any additional legislation and regulatory activity that may arise as a result of this program. The Suncorp Group is accordingly of the opinion that at this time the outcome and total costs which may arise from regulatory reform remain uncertain.

In addition to policy matters, the report sets out details of various case studies, made observations in respect of each and in some instances referred matters to regulators for further enquiry. The Commissioner has referred two specific matters relating to SPSL to regulators being the utilisation of a tax surplus to fund administration costs and the timing of the transfer of Accrued Default Amounts. Provisions have been recognised for the costs of investigation of these matters. The Suncorp Group is of the opinion that at this time the outcome and total costs which may arise from these referrals remain uncertain. It remains uncertain whether any other enquiries or claims may arise following the case studies and observations in the report.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

24

Litigation

As disclosed to the ASX on 1 July 2019, a class action has been filed against SPSL, being the trustee of the Suncorp Master Trust and two former SPSL executive directors. The class action alleges trustee failures by allowing commissions to be paid to Australian Financial Services Licensed companies (financial advisers) between 1 July 2013 to 21 June 2019. The class action has been filed on an open basis for all persons whose accounts were alleged to have been affected by the payment of conflicted remuneration from 1 July 2013 to

21 June 2019. The Suncorp Group is defending this matter. Suncorp has made provisions for legal, investigation and other defence costs. The Suncorp Group is of the opinion that at this time the outcome and any potential exposures remain uncertain.

There are outstanding court proceedings, potential fines, claims and possible claims against the Suncorp Group, the aggregate amount of which cannot be readily quantified. Where considered appropriate, legal advice has been obtained. The Suncorp Group does not consider the outcome of any such claims known to exist at the date of this report, either individually or in aggregate, likely to have a material effect on its operations or financial position.

An assessment of the likely cost to the Group of these matters has been made on a case by case basis but cannot always be reliably estimated. To the extent that the potential impact can be reliably estimated, the amount has been provisioned.

Customer remediation

In response to both regulatory and internal reviews, the Suncorp Group is currently undertaking a number of programs of work to resolve prior issues that have the potential to impact customers. An assessment of the Suncorp Group's likely loss has been considered on a case by case basis. To the extent that the potential impact can be reliably estimated the amount has been provisioned.

Contingent liabilities may exist in respect of actual or potential claims, compensation payments and / or remediation payments (including interest) identified as part of existing programs of work or as part of future programs responding to regulatory or internal reviews. The outcomes and total costs associated with these reviews and possible exposures remain uncertain.

Sale of businesses

As part of the sale of Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited (SLSL), the Suncorp Group provided warranties and indemnities to SLSL and TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd (TAL). These included warranties, indemnities and remediation obligations in regards to the provision of services and products in accordance with terms and conditions of the contractual arrangements. The outcomes and costs of these potential warranties and indemnities remain uncertain.

As part of the sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts, the Suncorp Group provided warranties in the respective Share Sale and Purchase Agreements entered into with AMA. Whilst provisions in relation to the sale have been made where the amounts can be reliably estimated, any outflows relating to the warranties remain uncertain.

Tax

Suncorp is subject to regular reviews by the ATO and other revenue authorities of its taxation treatment which may result in additional tax liability or tax refund. The Suncorp Group engages with these authorities and provides responses as requested. To the extent reasonably possible, the Group has recognised its tax payable as a current tax liability. There are no current disputes with the ATO.

Other

Since October 2019, Australia has been impacted by severe weather and natural hazards that have led to extensive damage and impacts to some of the Group's customers. During the half-year, the Group has responded to these events by announcing relief packages to provide customers with flexible finance options. As at

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

25

31 December 2019, the Group has provided for its expected credit losses from these events as part of its impairment provision on loan and advances in note 7.1. As natural hazards and weather events are still unfolding there is an element of uncertainty on the Group's potential exposure until more information surrounding these events is available.

Certain subsidiaries act as trustee for various trusts. In this capacity, the subsidiaries are liable for the debts of the trusts and are entitled to be indemnified out of the trust assets for all liabilities incurred on behalf of the trusts.

In the ordinary course of business, the Suncorp Group enters into various types of investment contracts that can give rise to contingent liabilities. It is not expected that any significant liability will arise from these types of transactions as any losses or gains are offset by corresponding gains or losses on the underlying exposures.

Under the terms of its contracts with NZ advisers, the Group would potentially acquire the entitlement of individual retiring advisers to future income streams from renewal commission should the advisers themselves be unable to find an approved buyer within six months of the date that the agreement ends. The liability for future renewal commission is contained in the Group's policy liabilities, and therefore these potential transactions do not result in any change to the Group's net assets or profit or loss. In practice these transactions are not frequent, and management do not consider the consequent acceleration of the timing of underlying cash flows to be material.

14. Share-based payments

The Short-term incentives (STI) deferred plan is share rights offered to the Group CEO, Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and Executive General Manager level roles as part of their remuneration package under the Suncorp Equity-Based Deferral Plan. On 9 August 2019, 293,871 (December 2018: 547,802) equity-settled rights were offered under STI arrangements at a total fair value of $3,900,000 (December 2018: $8,543,000). Total STI deferred into equity-settled rights expensed for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is $4,449,000 (December 2018: $4,194,000).

The Long-term incentives (LTI) are performance rights granted to the Group CEO, SLT and other eligible employees as part of their remuneration package under the Suncorp Group Equity Incentives Plan. During the half-year ended 31 December 2019, 626,782 (December 2018: 733,584) performance rights were offered under LTI arrangements at a total fair value of $4,733,000 (December 2018: $6,176,000). Total LTI expensed for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is $2,238,000 (December 2018: $2,456,000).

The Share rights plan (SRP) are granted to employees in senior roles below executive level. During the half-year ended 31 December 2019, 155,713 (December 2018: 179,325) share rights were offered at a total fair value of $2,150,000 (December 2018: $2,747,000). Total share rights expensed for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is $1,258,000 (December 2018: $1,538,000).

Expenses relating to share-based payments are included in 'Fees, overheads and other expenses' in the consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income.

15. Discontinued operations

Sale of the Australian Life Business

Suncorp's sale of SLSL to TAL was completed on 28 February 2019.

The loss on sale after tax was $910 million. A $155 million loss, which included $145 million for goodwill impairment, was recognised in the half-year ended 31 December 2018 when SLSL was classified as held for sale. The remaining loss was recognised in the second half of the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

26

Sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts

On 31 October 2019, Suncorp completed the sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts to AMA. Total consideration from the sale was $448 million, which included the fair value of 10% interest retained by Suncorp in Capital S.M.A.R.T via a newly formed holding company with AMA. The gain on sale after tax was $293 million, which included $44 million of transaction and separation costs, and derecognition of net assets of $53 million.

Under the 15-year strategic partnership agreement (with two five-year options by Suncorp to extend) negotiated during the financial year ended 30 June 2019, Suncorp customers will continue to receive smash repair services through the Capital S.M.A.R.T network.

15.1 Profit and loss from discontinued operations

The table below shows the profit and loss from discontinued operations for the period ended 31 December 2019 and the comparative period. It contains the revenue, expenses and profit after tax for Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts for the period ended 31 December 2019 and for Capital S.M.A.R.T, ACM Parts and SLSL for the comparative period. The profit and loss from discontinued operations also includes impairment of goodwill, transaction and separation costs and tax benefits (expenses) from the respective sales.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$M

$M

Revenue

139

821

Operating expenses

(138)

(863)

Net profit (loss) before income tax

1

(42)

Income tax benefit

-

72

Profit after tax

1

30

Gain on sale of Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts

395

-

Impairment of goodwill of SLSL

-

(145)

Transaction and separation costs

(44)

(10)

Income tax expense

(58)

-

Profit (loss) on sale (net of transaction costs and tax)

293

(155)

Profit (loss) after tax from discontinued operations

294

(125)

15.2 Cash flows from discontinued operations

The table below presents the net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities for discontinued operations for the period ended 31 December 2019 and the comparative period. It contains the cash flows for discontinued operations, plus the incurred transaction and separation costs, which are part of the net cash used in investing activities.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$M

$M

Net cash from operating activities

14

21

Net cash from investing activities

363

168

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(4)

(110)

Net cash inflows from discontinued operations

373

79

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

27

16. Subsequent events

Since 31 December 2019, Suncorp has declared three natural hazard events, being the January bushfires, the South East states hailstorms and the South East Queensland and New South Wales heavy rain. In addition, as at the date of this consolidated interim financial report, the east coast of Australia is being impacted by a significant weather event including heavy rain, strong wind and flooding.

Net retained costs of these subsequent events are expected to be capped at $300 million due to the recoveries available under the combined catastrophe reinsurance protection covers. The Group currently expects to remain within its full-year natural hazard allowance of $820 million due to the existing reinsurance cover.

Except as noted above, there has not arisen in the interval between the end of the half-year and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Suncorp Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Suncorp Group in future financial years.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

28

Directors' declaration

The directors of Suncorp Group Limited (the Company) declare that in their opinion:

  1. The consolidated interim financial statements and notes set out on pages 7 to 27, are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. giving a true and fair view of the Suncorp Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
    2. complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Regulations 2001; and
  3. There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

CHRISTINE MCLOUGHLIN

STEVE JOHNSTON

Chairman of the Board

Group CEO and Managing Director

11 February 2020

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

29

Independent Auditor's Review Report

To the shareholders of Suncorp Group Limited

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying Consolidated interim financial report of Suncorp Group Limited.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the Consolidated interim financial report of Suncorp Group Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  • giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  • complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

The Consolidated interim financial report comprises:

  • Consolidated interim statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019;
  • Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income, Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity and Consolidated interim statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date;
  • Notes 1 to 16 comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information; and
  • The Directors' declaration.

The Group comprises Suncorp Group Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled at the half-year's end or from time to time during the half-year.

KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

30

Responsibilities of the Directors for the Consolidated interim financial report

The Directors of the Company are responsible for:

  • the preparation of the Consolidated interim financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001;
  • such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the Consolidated interim financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility for the review of the Consolidated interim financial report

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Consolidated interim financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the Consolidated interim financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half- year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As auditor of Suncorp Group Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

A review of a Consolidated interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

KPMG

David Kells

Tanya Gilerman

Partner

Partner

Sydney

11 February 2020

KPM_INI_01

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
02:28aSUNCORP : HY20 Directors Report and Financial Statements
PU
02/10SUNCORP : announces half year performance results
PU
02/10SUNCORP : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit
DJ
02/10SUNCORP : HY20 Results Announcement
PU
02/10SUNCORP : HY20 Investor Pack
PU
02/10SUNCORP : HY20 Appendix 4D
PU
02/10SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUN
PU
02/10SUNCORP : APS 330 31 December 2019
PU
02/10SUNCORP : HY20 Results Presentation and Speaking Notes
PU
02/06SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 793 M
EBIT 2020 1 549 M
Net income 2020 1 181 M
Finance 2020 79,2 M
Yield 2020 5,89%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 15 708 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,50  AUD
Last Close Price 12,51  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-3.47%10 855
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.65%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.58%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.53%34 288
SAMPO PLC7.25%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.4.14%19 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group