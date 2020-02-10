Suncorp : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit

By Maria Armental



Suncorp Group Ltd. (SMNCY, SUN.AU) reported profit for the first half of the year more than doubled from the prior year, driven by the sale of Capital SMART and ACM Parts businesses.

However, cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell 12%.

Net profit at the Australian insurance and regional-banking company rose to 642 million Australian dollars (roughly US$429 million) for the six months through December from the A$250 million reported a year earlier.

Cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell to A$365 million from A$413 million a year earlier.

For the six months through December, Suncorp said results at its Australian insurance arm were hurt by higher natural-hazard costs, while its banking and wealth-management operation took a hit from a contraction in lending growth as well as one-off fee impacts and higher operating expenses.

The Brisbane-based company recently moved to exit its financial advice business and has started a review of its wealth business.

Last month, it said net costs associated with three declared natural-hazard events since the start of the second half were expected to be capped at A$300 million, and said reinsurance protection should keep costs within its A$820 million allowance.

On Tuesday, company officials maintained they expected to limit hazard costs to that A$820 million allowance while calling the situation "an unprecedented start to the storm and bushfire season."

The Brisbane-based company, which targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 80% of cash earnings, plans to pay an interim dividend of A$0.26 a share.

