Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10
12.51 AUD   -1.11%
05:03pSUNCORP : announces half year performance results
PU
04:56pSUNCORP : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit
DJ
04:33pSUNCORP : HY20 Investor Pack
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suncorp : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 04:56pm EST

By Maria Armental

Suncorp Group Ltd. (SMNCY, SUN.AU) reported profit for the first half of the year more than doubled from the prior year, driven by the sale of Capital SMART and ACM Parts businesses.

However, cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell 12%.

Net profit at the Australian insurance and regional-banking company rose to 642 million Australian dollars (roughly US$429 million) for the six months through December from the A$250 million reported a year earlier.

Cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell to A$365 million from A$413 million a year earlier.

For the six months through December, Suncorp said results at its Australian insurance arm were hurt by higher natural-hazard costs, while its banking and wealth-management operation took a hit from a contraction in lending growth as well as one-off fee impacts and higher operating expenses.

The Brisbane-based company recently moved to exit its financial advice business and has started a review of its wealth business.

Last month, it said net costs associated with three declared natural-hazard events since the start of the second half were expected to be capped at A$300 million, and said reinsurance protection should keep costs within its A$820 million allowance.

On Tuesday, company officials maintained they expected to limit hazard costs to that A$820 million allowance while calling the situation "an unprecedented start to the storm and bushfire season."

The Brisbane-based company, which targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 80% of cash earnings, plans to pay an interim dividend of A$0.26 a share.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
05:03pSUNCORP : announces half year performance results
PU
04:56pSUNCORP : Profit More Than Doubles; Cash Earnings Take a Hit
DJ
04:33pSUNCORP : HY20 Investor Pack
PU
04:33pSUNCORP : HY20 Results Announcement
PU
04:33pSUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUN
PU
04:33pSUNCORP : HY20 Appendix 4D
PU
04:28pSUNCORP : APS 330 31 December 2019
PU
04:28pSUNCORP : HY20 Results Presentation and Speaking Notes
PU
02/06SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
01/29SUNCORP : Natural Hazard and 1H20 Reserve Release Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 793 M
EBIT 2020 1 549 M
Net income 2020 1 181 M
Finance 2020 79,2 M
Yield 2020 5,89%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 15 708 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,50  AUD
Last Close Price 12,51  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-2.39%10 855
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.65%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.58%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.69%34 288
SAMPO PLC7.25%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.4.14%19 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group