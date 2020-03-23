Suncorp : Section 259C (2) Disclosure

In accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the ASIC pursuant to Section 259C (2) of the Corporations Act 2001, Suncorp Group Limited ABN 66 145 290 124 ("the Company") gives notice of the aggregated number and percentage of voting shares in the Company ("Voting Shares") in respect of which:
the Company's controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal; and
the Company or any of its controlled entities have, to their knowledge, a net economic exposure (including an economic exposure arising from a derivative contract).
1.
Relevant Date:
19 March 2020
2.
Date of Previous Notice:
23 December 2019
3.
Issued Capital:
1,260,950,777 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of Suncorp
Group Limited have been issued as at 19 March 2020.
4.
Aggregated % of Voting Shares in respect of which the Company's controlled entities have the
power to control voting or disposal:
Class of Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
713,045
0.06%
5.
Aggregated % of Voting Shares in respect of which the Company and its controlled entities have
a net economic exposure (excluding any Voting Shares reported in section 4 above):
0.00 %
6.
Details of Controlled Entity Holdings
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be registered
Number of
% of Total
Shares
Shares
National Nominees
Suncorp Funds Pty Ltd as trustee for Suncorp
713,045
0.06%
Limited
Group Australian Equities Index Trust
7.
Changes in Voting Shares held by the Company's controlled entities
Date of
Controlled Entity entitled
Nature of
Consideration
Class of
Number of
Change
whose shareholding
Change
given in relation
Share
Shares
changed
to change
12/3/2020
Suncorp Funds Pty Ltd as
Sell
$77,214.34
ORD
7,191
trustee for Suncorp Group
Australian Equities Index Trust
1 Suncorp Group Limited | ABN 66 145 290 124 | Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane Qld 4000