SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/23
7.81 AUD   -5.45%
04:33aSUNCORP : Section 259C (2) Disclosure
PU
01:17aSUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and households
PU
01:07aSUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
Suncorp : Section 259C (2) Disclosure

03/23/2020 | 04:33am EDT

ASX announcement

23 March 2020

Section 259C (2) Announcement

Suncorp (ASX: SUN1 | ADR: SNMCY)

In accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the ASIC pursuant to Section 259C (2) of the Corporations Act 2001, Suncorp Group Limited ABN 66 145 290 124 ("the Company") gives notice of the aggregated number and percentage of voting shares in the Company ("Voting Shares") in respect of which:

  • the Company's controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal; and
  • the Company or any of its controlled entities have, to their knowledge, a net economic exposure (including an economic exposure arising from a derivative contract).

1.

Relevant Date:

19 March 2020

2.

Date of Previous Notice:

23 December 2019

3.

Issued Capital:

1,260,950,777 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of Suncorp

Group Limited have been issued as at 19 March 2020.

4.

Aggregated % of Voting Shares in respect of which the Company's controlled entities have the

power to control voting or disposal:

Class of Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

713,045

0.06%

5.

Aggregated % of Voting Shares in respect of which the Company and its controlled entities have

a net economic exposure (excluding any Voting Shares reported in section 4 above):

0.00 %

6.

Details of Controlled Entity Holdings

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of

% of Total

Shares

Shares

National Nominees

Suncorp Funds Pty Ltd as trustee for Suncorp

713,045

0.06%

Limited

Group Australian Equities Index Trust

7.

Changes in Voting Shares held by the Company's controlled entities

Date of

Controlled Entity entitled

Nature of

Consideration

Class of

Number of

Change

whose shareholding

Change

given in relation

Share

Shares

changed

to change

12/3/2020

Suncorp Funds Pty Ltd as

Sell

$77,214.34

ORD

7,191

trustee for Suncorp Group

Australian Equities Index Trust

1 Suncorp Group Limited | ABN 66 145 290 124 | Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

suncorpgroup.com.au

Date of

Controlled Entity entitled

Nature of

Consideration

Class of

Number of

Change

whose shareholding

Change

given in relation

Share

Shares

changed

to change

17/3/2020

Suncorp Funds Pty Ltd as

Buy

$504,365.05

ORD

51,986

trustee for Suncorp Group

Australian equities Index Trust

8. Address:

The address of the Company and its controlled entities named in this form is Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane Qld 4000.

Authorised for lodgement with ASX by Jeremy Robson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

ENDS

2 Suncorp Group Limited | ABN 66 145 290 124 | Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 suncorpgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 08:32:02 UTC
