Suncorp : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUN

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SUN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 11, 2020
Reason for the Update
Update to Part 4A.6 - DRP Price
Update to Part 2A.10 - Currency Information
Additional Information
Suncorp Group Limited on 11 February 2020 announced a fully franked interim dividend payment for the period ending 31 December 2019 of 26 cents per fully paid ordinary share.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
66145290124
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
SUN
|
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to Part 4A.6 - DRP Price
Update to Part 2A.10 - Currency Information
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday February 11, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 11, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
SUN
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday February 20, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday February 19, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Tuesday March 31, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
Yes
|
2A.7a Approvals
|
|
|
Approval/condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Other (please specify in
|
Thursday January 23, 2020
|
actual?
|
Actual
|
comment section)
|
|
|
**Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
The aggregate amount of dividend payments to be made by Suncorp Group Limited in respect of the 12 months to 31 December 2019 (when combined with the 26 cents per fully paid share to be paid following this announcement) exceeds after-tax earnings for the same period. The dividends included in that calculation include the Ordinary Dividend of 44 cents per fully paid ordinary share and the Special Dividend of 8 cents per fully paid ordinary share paid in respect of the
2018-19 financial year. Because of the conditions relating to Suncorp Group being a Non-Operating Holding Company under the Insurance Act 1973 (Cth), and in combination with Prudential Standard GPS110, it was necessary to obtain the written approval of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to make the dividend payment that is the subject of this announcement. APRA provided its approval on 23 January 2020.
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.26000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
|
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
|
Yes
|
Full DRP
|
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
|
|
apart from franking?
|
|
No
|
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Shareholders will have their dividend paid in:
-
Australian dollars if they have nominated an Australian bank for direct credit; or
-
New Zealand dollars if they have nominated a New Zealand bank for direct credit.
In the absence of a banking instruction, their payment will be:
-
Withheld in Australian dollars for Australian registered shareholders;
-
Withheld in New Zealand dollars for New Zealand registered shareholders; or
-
Paid via an Australian dollar cheque for shareholders with a registered address in countries other than Australia and New Zealand.
The conversion rate for payments made in New Zealand Dollars was set at the prevailing market rate on 26 February 2020 at approximately 5.20pm (AEDT).
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
Currency
|
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
$
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/NZD 1.0369
|
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
|
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Refer to 2B.2
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Thursday February 20, 2020 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders who wish to vary the way they currently receive dividends must notify the Share Registry by the record date or the last election date for participation in the DRP by:
-
emailing your request to suncorp@linkmarketservices.com.au;
-
registering for online services at www.linkmarketservices.com.au;
-
telephoning the Suncorp Share Registry on 1300 882 012 (within Australia) +61 2 8767 1219 (outside Australia) to request the relevant form be sent; or
-
by mail addressed to the Suncorp Share Registry, Link Market Services Limited PO Box A50 Sydney South NSW 1235
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.26000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.26000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
5 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday February 21, 2020 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
End Date
|
Wednesday February 26, 2020
|
Tuesday March 10, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The full definition of VWAP is available in the Rules of the DRP which can be accessed at https://www.suncorpgroup.com. au/investors/securities/dividend-reinvestment-plan
|
4A.6
|
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
$ 11.22000
|
Tuesday March 31, 2020
|
4A.8
|
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
|
No
|
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Participation in the DRP is restricted to shareholders who are resident in, and whose address on the Register of Shareholders is in, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.suncorpgroup.com.au/investors/securities/dividend-reinvestment-plan
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Suncorp Group Limited on 11 February 2020 announced a fully franked interim dividend payment for the period ending 31 December 2019 of 26 cents per fully paid ordinary share.
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
6 / 6
Disclaimer
Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:19:04 UTC