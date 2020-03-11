Suncorp : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUN

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Comments

The aggregate amount of dividend payments to be made by Suncorp Group Limited in respect of the 12 months to 31 December 2019 (when combined with the 26 cents per fully paid share to be paid following this announcement) exceeds after-tax earnings for the same period. The dividends included in that calculation include the Ordinary Dividend of 44 cents per fully paid ordinary share and the Special Dividend of 8 cents per fully paid ordinary share paid in respect of the

2018-19 financial year. Because of the conditions relating to Suncorp Group being a Non-Operating Holding Company under the Insurance Act 1973 (Cth), and in combination with Prudential Standard GPS110, it was necessary to obtain the written approval of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to make the dividend payment that is the subject of this announcement. APRA provided its approval on 23 January 2020.

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.26000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)