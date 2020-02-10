Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10
12.51 AUD   -1.11%
Suncorp : announces half year performance results

02/10/2020 | 05:03pm EST

Suncorp has announced a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $642 million, which includes the $293m after-tax profit from the sale of the Capital SMART and ACM Parts businesses.

The Board declared an interim ordinary dividend of 26 cents per share, fully franked.

Suncorp Group CEO, Steve Johnston, said the results reflect the early progress we have made in implementing the refocused strategy outlined to the market in August 2019.

'While there is more work to do, we're confident in the progress made across each of our four strategic priorities. This was achieved against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions and significant natural disasters, including storms and bushfires.

'As the recovery continues, we are working closely with our customers to help them rebuild and get their lives back on track as soon as possible. We know this recovery will take time but with our capabilities and experience, we understand what it takes to support our customers and communities every step of the way.'

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 22:02:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 793 M
EBIT 2020 1 549 M
Net income 2020 1 181 M
Finance 2020 79,2 M
Yield 2020 5,89%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 15 708 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,50  AUD
Last Close Price 12,51  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-2.39%10 855
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.65%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.58%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.69%34 288
SAMPO PLC7.25%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.4.14%19 271
