Suncorp : announces half year performance results

Suncorp has announced a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $642 million, which includes the $293m after-tax profit from the sale of the Capital SMART and ACM Parts businesses.



The Board declared an interim ordinary dividend of 26 cents per share, fully franked.

Suncorp Group CEO, Steve Johnston, said the results reflect the early progress we have made in implementing the refocused strategy outlined to the market in August 2019.

'While there is more work to do, we're confident in the progress made across each of our four strategic priorities. This was achieved against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions and significant natural disasters, including storms and bushfires.

'As the recovery continues, we are working closely with our customers to help them rebuild and get their lives back on track as soon as possible. We know this recovery will take time but with our capabilities and experience, we understand what it takes to support our customers and communities every step of the way.'