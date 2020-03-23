Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/23
7.81 AUD   -5.45%
01:17aSUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and households
PU
01:07aSUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Douglas McTaggart
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suncorp : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and households

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:17am EDT

Suncorp Bank has strengthened its support for small business and personal customers as communities and industries across the country respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

Suncorp Bank CEO Lee Hatton said we understand this is a difficult and uncertain time for our customers and their communities.

'We're keen for our customers to get as much help and support as they can from what is being offered by Suncorp Bank and the government.

'We know there are many messages of support and assistance being offered during this time - we're here to help make this support simple and easy. Don't feel isolated in these challenging times, please get in contact with us so we can help.

'We're determined to continue to support our customers as we stand together to navigate these unprecedented times,' Ms Hatton said.

We're here for small business customers

Suncorp Bank is supporting business customers by:

Reducing the interest rate for existing Business Essentials variable loans (fully secured) to a maximum rate of 3.69% p.a. for residentially secured lending and a maximum rate of 3.99% p.a. for commercially secured lending. This move saves our small business customers an average of $1,300 p.a.

Removing all business account transaction and online international transfer fees on our business deposit accounts from 3 April 2020. This follows Suncorp's move earlier this month to remove all account keeping fees for business deposit accounts.

Lowering the Small Business Overdraft and Small Business Line of Credit interest rates by 0.30% p.a.

Reducing the Business Essential base variable rate for new lending to small businesses by 0.30% p.a. and reducing fixed rates for the following terms (0.30% higher for commercially secured lending):

  • 3.29% p.a. for one and two years;
  • 2.99% p.a. for three years;
  • 3.59% p.a. for four years; and
  • 3.69% p.a. for five-years.

Offering a six-month deferral of principal and interest repayments for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

We're here for households

Suncorp Bank is supporting personal customers by:

Offering 1.70% on term deposits between 6 to 12 months. These fixed rates will give our customers certainty of returns during these challenging times.

Dropping our fixed rate home loans to 2.29% on two year fixed and 2.49% on three-year fixed to support customers who want certainty. These competitive rates follow the introduction of our market-leading 2.69% five-year fixed rate that came into effect on 20 March 2020.

Offering support for customers impacted by COVID-19 including deferring loan repayments on a case-by-case basis.

These measures are in addition to Suncorp's commitment earlier this month to remove all account keeping fees for personal deposit customers forever.

Customers who have questions regarding today's announcement are encouraged to visit us in store, online or call us.

The new lending rates will come into effect from 3 April 2020.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 05:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
01:17aSUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and househo..
PU
01:07aSUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Douglas McTaggart
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPE
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/11SUNCORP : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUN
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 795 M
EBIT 2020 1 436 M
Net income 2020 1 196 M
Debt 2020 1 091 M
Yield 2020 7,74%
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 10 384 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,42  AUD
Last Close Price 8,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Chairman
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Harland Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-40.74%6 029
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%28 225
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-34.31%23 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-34.64%22 828
SAMPO OYJ-38.76%14 579
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.68%14 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group