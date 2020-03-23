Suncorp : response to coronavirus

Right now, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our stakeholders.

Following the direction of our National and State Governments, the majority of Suncorp's workforce across Australia and New Zealand, will be working from home where they can.

So that we can continue to provide our essential banking and insurance services, our Australian banking store network will remain open as much as possible. We've introduced additional measures to further support and protect the health and wellbeing of our store teams, including new visitor protocols and hygiene practices.

COVID 19, combined with recent severe weather events, has seen a significant increase of call volumes. We're sorry for the delays and the stress this may cause, but our teams are working very hard to answer your calls, emails or social media enquiries as quickly as possible.

We recognise the important role we play in meeting and protecting the financial needs of millions of Australians and New Zealanders. Our scale and experience puts us in good stead to manage this new way of working and we assure our customers that we stand ready to support them through this challenging time.

We have special arrangements for customers who might be facing financial hardship because of COVID-19, with a focus on our small business customers, recognising the important part they play in the economy.

I have seen this country overcome many challenges before - whether it be severe weather events or economic volatility. As the situation evolves, we are confident in our plans to respond.

My thoughts are with the people who have been impacted by this virus and with those who are feeling the strain of what's happening around us.

Steve Johnston



Suncorp Group CEO