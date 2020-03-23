Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/23
7.81 AUD   -5.45%
01:17aSUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and households
PU
01:07aSUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Douglas McTaggart
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suncorp : response to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:07am EDT

Right now, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our stakeholders.

Following the direction of our National and State Governments, the majority of Suncorp's workforce across Australia and New Zealand, will be working from home where they can.

So that we can continue to provide our essential banking and insurance services, our Australian banking store network will remain open as much as possible. We've introduced additional measures to further support and protect the health and wellbeing of our store teams, including new visitor protocols and hygiene practices.

COVID 19, combined with recent severe weather events, has seen a significant increase of call volumes. We're sorry for the delays and the stress this may cause, but our teams are working very hard to answer your calls, emails or social media enquiries as quickly as possible.

We recognise the important role we play in meeting and protecting the financial needs of millions of Australians and New Zealanders. Our scale and experience puts us in good stead to manage this new way of working and we assure our customers that we stand ready to support them through this challenging time.

We have special arrangements for customers who might be facing financial hardship because of COVID-19, with a focus on our small business customers, recognising the important part they play in the economy.

I have seen this country overcome many challenges before - whether it be severe weather events or economic volatility. As the situation evolves, we are confident in our plans to respond.

My thoughts are with the people who have been impacted by this virus and with those who are feeling the strain of what's happening around us.

Steve Johnston

Suncorp Group CEO

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 05:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
01:17aSUNCORP : reduces rates and removes fees to support small businesses and househo..
PU
01:07aSUNCORP : response to coronavirus
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Douglas McTaggart
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPE
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH
PU
03/17SUNCORP : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/11SUNCORP : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUN
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 8 795 M
EBIT 2020 1 436 M
Net income 2020 1 196 M
Debt 2020 1 091 M
Yield 2020 7,74%
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 10 384 M
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,42  AUD
Last Close Price 8,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Chairman
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Harland Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-40.74%6 029
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%28 225
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-34.31%23 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-34.64%22 828
SAMPO OYJ-38.76%14 579
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.68%14 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group