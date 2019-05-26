Log in
05/24

SUNCORP GROUP LTD

(SUN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/24
13.9 AUD   -1.14%
Suncorp : CEO Michael Cameron Steps Down

05/26/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Suncorp Group Ltd. (SUN.AU) said Chief Executive and Managing Director Michael Cameron will be leaving the bank and insurer after almost four years in the role and seven years as a board member.

Chief Financial Officer Steve Johnston has been appointed as acting CEO.

Chairman Christine McLoughlin said that while Mr. Cameron had made a considerable contribution, now was the right time for change.

The company said it confirmed that while the external operating environment remains challenging, its cash earnings for the financial year are in line with market expectations. It reiterated the external environment included natural disasters above the insurer's set allowance, the investment-market performance and unforeseen regulatory costs that will affect the reported result and the company's outlook.

Suncorp is scheduled to release its full-year result on Aug. 7.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 8 675 M
EBIT 2019 1 400 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 82,41
P/E ratio 2020 15,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 18 049 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Cameron Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Christine Frances McLoughlin Chairman
Steve Johnston Group Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Harland Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LTD10.06%12 495
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.54%38 747
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC5.98%35 654
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.63%32 102
SAMPO1.93%24 303
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.62%18 712