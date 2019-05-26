Suncorp : CEO Michael Cameron Steps Down

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Suncorp Group Ltd. (SUN.AU) said Chief Executive and Managing Director Michael Cameron will be leaving the bank and insurer after almost four years in the role and seven years as a board member.

Chief Financial Officer Steve Johnston has been appointed as acting CEO.

Chairman Christine McLoughlin said that while Mr. Cameron had made a considerable contribution, now was the right time for change.

The company said it confirmed that while the external operating environment remains challenging, its cash earnings for the financial year are in line with market expectations. It reiterated the external environment included natural disasters above the insurer's set allowance, the investment-market performance and unforeseen regulatory costs that will affect the reported result and the company's outlook.

Suncorp is scheduled to release its full-year result on Aug. 7.

