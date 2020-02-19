Suncorp Technologies : Letter to Shareholders and Instruction Slip - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST

SunCorp Technologies Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1063)

20 February 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

In order to protect the environment, SunCorp Technologies Limited (the "Company") proposes that as a shareholder of the Company you may choose to receive its corporate communications (i) by electronic means through the Company's website at http://www.suncorptech.com.hk (the "Electronic Communication Option"); or (ii) in printed form. Corporate communications include annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings and circulars, etc.

The purpose of this letter is to ascertain shareholders' choice of means of receipt of the Company's corporate communications.

Please kindly complete the attached Instruction Slip and return the completed Instruction Slip to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by email at suncorp1063-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (no stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong) on or before 20 March 2020. Otherwise, you will be deemed to have consented to receive all corporate communications of the Company by electronic means.

If you elect the Electronic Communication Option and have specified your email address in the Instruction Slip, we will send you, on the day of issue, an email notification each time new corporate communications are posted on the Company's website. In case you have not provided your email address, we will notify you by mail instead.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time, free of charge by giving reasonable prior notice, by completing and returning to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar the Instruction Slip using any of the above-mentioned methods. A copy of the Instruction Slip will be sent to you together with future corporate communications or can be obtained from the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.

Shareholders who have opted for the Electronic Communication Option and who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the relevant corporate communications will upon request in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods be promptly sent such corporate communications in printed form free of charge.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SunCorp Technologies Limited

Zhu Yuqi

Director

INSTRUCTION SLIP

SunCorp Technologies Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1063)

Please complete, sign and return this instruction slip to

the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of SunCorp Technologies Limited (the "Company"), Tricor Secretaries Limited, by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465,

by email at suncorp1063-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label at the bottom of this form.

To elect/change the means of receipt of future corporate communications:

I/We would like to receive the Company's future corporate communications:

(Please tick only one box)

  • in printed form; or
  • by electronic means in lieu of in printed form.

My/Our email address:

(Please ensure your email address is properly filled in for the purpose of receiving the notification of release of corporate communications)

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Registered address of Shareholder(s)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

Date

Notes:

  1. The above instruction will apply to all corporate communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise.
  2. If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders OR the joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's register of members should sign this form in order for it to be valid.
  3. This instruction slip with no box ticked, with more than one box ticked, or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided at the discretion of the Company.
  4. Printed versions of all the Company's future corporate communications will be available from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company. Such corporate communications will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.suncorptech.com.hk.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下）

Please cut the mailing label and stick this

on an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Secretaries Limited

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

SunCorp Technologies Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
