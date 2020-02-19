Suncorp Technologies : Letter to Shareholders and Instruction Slip - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

SunCorp Technologies Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1063)

20 February 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

In order to protect the environment, SunCorp Technologies Limited (the "Company") proposes that as a shareholder of the Company you may choose to receive its corporate communications (i) by electronic means through the Company's website at http://www.suncorptech.com.hk (the "Electronic Communication Option"); or (ii) in printed form. Corporate communications include annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings and circulars, etc.

The purpose of this letter is to ascertain shareholders' choice of means of receipt of the Company's corporate communications.

Please kindly complete the attached Instruction Slip and return the completed Instruction Slip to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by email at suncorp1063-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (no stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong) on or before 20 March 2020. Otherwise, you will be deemed to have consented to receive all corporate communications of the Company by electronic means.

If you elect the Electronic Communication Option and have specified your email address in the Instruction Slip, we will send you, on the day of issue, an email notification each time new corporate communications are posted on the Company's website. In case you have not provided your email address, we will notify you by mail instead.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time, free of charge by giving reasonable prior notice, by completing and returning to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar the Instruction Slip using any of the above-mentioned methods. A copy of the Instruction Slip will be sent to you together with future corporate communications or can be obtained from the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.

Shareholders who have opted for the Electronic Communication Option and who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the relevant corporate communications will upon request in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods be promptly sent such corporate communications in printed form free of charge.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SunCorp Technologies Limited

Zhu Yuqi