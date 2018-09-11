Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
09/11/2018 | 01:52am CEST

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas today announced the details of its participation in three upcoming investor conferences during the month of September.

Eric P. McCrady, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at The Oil & Gas Council’s North American Assembly on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 10:40am CT in Houston, TX.

Mr. McCrady is additionally presenting at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference on Thursday, September 20th at 3:40pm CT in San Antonio, TX. His presentation will be followed by a breakout question and answer session.

Sundance management will also be participating in the Johnson Rice 2018 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 26th.

For more information, please contact:

United States:
John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400		  
Eric McCrady
CEO and Managing Director
Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia:
Mike Hannell
Chairman
Tel: +61 8 8363 0388		  


About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford where the company has a position of approximately net 56,600 net acres. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Managers
NameTitle
Eric P. McCrady Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Damer Hannell Chairman
Grace L. Ford Chief Operating Officer
Cathy L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Damien Ashley Hannes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD (ADR)-13.14%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.93%81 602
CNOOC LTD21.93%78 727
EOG RESOURCES6.08%66 301
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.06%58 616
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.81%39 661
