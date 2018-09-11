Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas today announced the details of its participation in three upcoming investor conferences during the month of September.



Eric P. McCrady, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at The Oil & Gas Council’s North American Assembly on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 10:40am CT in Houston, TX.

Mr. McCrady is additionally presenting at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference on Thursday, September 20th at 3:40pm CT in San Antonio, TX. His presentation will be followed by a breakout question and answer session.

Sundance management will also be participating in the Johnson Rice 2018 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 26th.

For more information, please contact:

United States:

John Roberts

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

Eric McCrady

CEO and Managing Director

Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703



Australia:

Mike Hannell

Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388



About Sundance Energy Australia Limited



Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford where the company has a position of approximately net 56,600 net acres. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

