Sundance Energy Australia : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LIMITED ABN 76 112 202 883 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Eric Paul McCrady Date of last notice 27 November 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 20 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 748,864 ordinary fully paid shares 434,234 2015 ATSR RSUs 372,420 2016 ATSR RSUs Class ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 40,000 ordinary fully paid shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $0.3299 per share + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 788,864 ordinary fully paid shares 434,234 2015 ATSR RSUs 372,420 2016 ATSR RSUs Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-Market purchase Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 Attachments Original document

