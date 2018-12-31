Log in
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD (SEADA)

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD (SEADA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote - 12/28
0.31 AUD
Sundance Energy Australia : Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/31/2018 | 04:54am CET

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ABN 76 112 202 883

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Henry Weldon Holcombe

Date of last notice

3 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

28 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

127001,1570 ordinary fully paid shares (represented by 17,057 ADRs)

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (represented by Australian Depository Receipts (ADRs). 1 ADR represents 10 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares - post consolidation)

Number acquired

14,800 fully paid ordinary shares (represented by 1,480 ADR shares)

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

US$3,802.40 (being average of US$2.5691 per ADR)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

185,370 ordinary fully paid shares (represented by 18,537 ADRs)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Sundance Energy Australia Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 03:53:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 M
EBIT 2018 25,4 M
Net income 2018 -28,9 M
Debt 2018 338 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 2,18
P/E ratio 2019 2,18
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 150 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eric P. McCrady Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Damer Hannell Chairman
Grace L. Ford Chief Operating Officer
Cathy L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Damien Ashley Hannes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD318.92%151
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.35%68 844
CNOOC LTD6.77%67 376
EOG RESOURCES-18.90%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.91%45 755
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-22.84%26 904
