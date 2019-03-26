Sundance Energy Australia : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

ASX Announcement

26 March 2019

ASX Code: SEA NASDAQ: SNDE

Ground Floor, 28 Greenhill Road, Wayville, South Australia 5067

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ABN 76 112 202 883

Sundance Energy Australia Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) announced today that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

Date: Australia: Thursday 28 March 2019 - United States: Wednesday 27 March 2019

Time: Australia: 8:00 AM AEDT - United States: 3:00 PM MDT

Australian participants Toll Free dial-in: 1 80 0005 989 Australian (Sydney) Local dial-in: 2 82 239 773

Hong Kong participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 966 253

Hong Kong Local dial-in: 3011 4522

Singapore participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 852 6412

Singapore Local dial-in: 6622 1010

USA Participants Toll Free dial-in: (844) 831-3022

Webcast Link: http://www.sundanceenergy.net/events.cfm

All participants will be asked for their full name and company when joining the conference call.

For more information, please contact:

United States:

Eric McCrady

John Roberts

VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia: Mike Hannell Chairman

Tel: + 61 8 8274 2128 or + 61 418 834 957

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ("Sundance" or the "Company") is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance's website at www.sundanceenergy.net

