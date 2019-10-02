Log in
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(SEA)
Sundance Energy Australia Limited Closes on Sale of Dimmit County Assets

10/02/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, announced that it had successfully closed on the sale of its assets in Dimmit County, TX (the “Assets”) as previously announced on 18th July 2019. The Company received US$17.8 million at closing and expects to receive the remaining sale proceeds from the transaction at the end of the 120 day post-close period.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s existing borrowing base facility does not include any reserves associated with the Assets. As such, the borrowing base will remain unchanged upon the close of the sale.

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited
Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford.  A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net.

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf.  Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

United States:
John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400		Eric McCrady
CEO and Managing Director
Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703
  
Australia:
Mike Hannell
Chairman
Tel: +61 8 8274 2128		 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
