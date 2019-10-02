Sundance Energy Australia Limited Closes on Sale of Dimmit County Assets

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, announced that it had successfully closed on the sale of its assets in Dimmit County, TX (the “Assets”) as previously announced on 18th July 2019. The Company received US$17.8 million at closing and expects to receive the remaining sale proceeds from the transaction at the end of the 120 day post-close period.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s existing borrowing base facility does not include any reserves associated with the Assets. As such, the borrowing base will remain unchanged upon the close of the sale.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net .

