Sundance Energy Australia Limited Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

11/11/2019 | 12:01pm EST

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas announced that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2019 results.

Date:   Australia: Tuesday 19 November 2019 – United States: Monday, 18 November 2019

Time:  Australia: 10:00 AM AEDT – United States: 4:00 PM MST

Australian participants Toll Free dial-in: 1 80 0005 989
Australian (Sydney) Local dial-in: 02 82 239 773

Hong Kong participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 966 253
Hong Kong Local dial-in: 5819 4851

Singapore participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 852 6412
Singapore Local dial-in: 3165 4607

USA Participants Toll Free dial-in:  (844) 831-3022

Passcode for participants dialing in:  9939447

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h3aaajw3

All participants will be asked for their full name and company when joining the conference call.

For more information, please contact:

United States:
John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400		  
Eric McCrady
CEO and Managing Director
Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703
   
Australia:
Mike Hannell
Chairman
Tel: + 61 8 8274 2128 or
+ 61 418 834 957		  

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford.  A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.  Certain totals or other calculations presented herein may not add precisely due to differences in rounding.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf.  Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
