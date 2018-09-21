Log in
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD (SEA)
Sundance Energy Australia : Cleansing Notice

09/21/2018 | 07:19am CEST

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Issuer: Sundance Energy Australia Limited ACN 112 202 883

The following securities have been issued following the vesting of Restricted Share Units pursuant to the Sundance Energy Australia Limited Long Term Incentive Plan.

Details of the issue or offer of securities

Class of securities

Ordinary Shares

ASX Code of the securities

SEA

Date of the issue or expected issue of the securities

21 September 2018

Total number of securities issued or expected to be issued

6,541,167

Notice -

  • 1. Sundance Energy Australia Limited gives ASX (as the relevant market operator) notice relating to the issue of securities identified above;

  • 2. This notice is given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act);

  • 3. Sundance Energy Australia Limited issued the securities identified above without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth);

  • 4. As at the date of this notice, Sundance Energy Australia Limited has complied with:

    • (a) the provisions of the Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as they apply to it; and

    • (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

  • 5. There is no excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) as at the date of this notice.

Signed for and on behalf of the Issuer:

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Mike Hannell

Chairman

21 September 2018

Disclaimer

Sundance Energy Australia Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:18:02 UTC
