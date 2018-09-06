Log in
SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD (SEA)
Sundance Energy Australia : Operations Update

09/06/2018 | 04:32am CEST

ASX Announcement

6 September 2018

ASX Code: SEA

32 Greenhill Road, Wayville, South Australia 5034 ACN112 202 883

Telephone: +61 8 8363 0388 Facsimile: +61 8 8132 0766www.sundanceenergy.com.au

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ABN 76 112 202 883

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Manager

The Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Sundance Energy Provides September 2018 Operational Update

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) ("Sundance" or the "Company"), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, today provided an update regarding the Company's recent development activities.

Production

Sundance brought 7 wells online in August, including 5 wells on the recently acquired acreage in Live Oak County. The Company brought the 2-well Justin Toms pad, located in Atascosa County, online in early September.

24-

Completed Hour Cum

Harlan Bethune 26HLive Oak

Harlan Bethune 34HLive Oak

IP Date

Lat Length

Choke

15-Aug-18

4,973'

16/64

941

74%

20,125

73%

15-Aug-18

4,161'

16/64

1,387

78%

25,624

79%

15-Aug-18

3,469'

16/64

1,264

76%

26,166

76%

19-Aug-18

3,506'

16/64

1,458

77%

23,802

76%

Harlan Bethune 35H

Live Oak

19-Aug-18

3,678'

16/64

1,504

78%

23,761

77%

Allen MCM 1HA

McMullen

17-Aug-18

8,015'

28/64

1,388

76%

23,813

75%

Allen MCM 2HA

McMullen

17-Aug-18

8,234'

28/64

1,297

78%

21,398

78%

IP % Oil Production % Oil

Well Name

County

Harlan Bethune 25H

Live Oak

Harlan Bethune 27H Live Oak

Drilling Activities

Sundance is currently drilling the 4-well James Keith Esse pad and the 2-well

Idylwood pad, both located in Live Oak County.

Completion Activities

Upon completion of the 2-well Justin Toms pad the Company released its frac crew ahead of schedule. The frac crew will be mobilized for Sundance's fourth quarter completions in late September.

30-Day

Spud

Frac Start

Completed

IP Rate

Well Name

County

Date

Date

IP Date

Lat Length

(boe/d)

% Oil

Paloma Ranch 7H

McMullen

18-Jan-18

17-May-18

2-Jun-18

7,690'

1,345

62%

Peeler Ranch 8HC

Atascosa

1-Mar-18

28-May-18

26-Jun-18

5,642'

484

92%

Peeler Ranch 9HC

Atascosa

24-Mar-18

28-May-18

26-Jun-18

5,820'

446

93%

Allen MCM 1HA

McMullen

21-Apr-18

6-Jul-18

17-Aug-18

8,015'

-

-

Allen MCM 2HA

McMullen

13-May-18

6-Jul-18

17-Aug-18

8,234'

-

-

Harlan Bethune 25H

Live Oak

7-May-18

24-Jul-18

15-Aug-18

4,973'

-

-

Harlan Bethune 26H

Live Oak

11-May-18

22-Jul-18

15-Aug-18

4,161'

-

-

Harlan Bethune 27H

Live Oak

13-May-18

22-Jul-18

15-Aug-18

3,469'

-

-

Justin Tom 05H

Atascosa

17-Jun-18

12-Aug-18

3-Sep-18

6,258'

-

-

Justin Tom 06H

Atascosa

14-Jun-18

12-Aug-18

3-Sep-18

6,299'

-

-

Harlan Bethune 34H

Live Oak

25-Jun-18

3-Aug-18

19-Aug-18

3,506'

-

-

Harlan Bethune 35H

Live Oak

22-Jun-18

3-Aug-18

19-Aug-18

3,678'

-

-

James Keith Esse 06H

Live Oak

26-Jul-18

-

-

-

-

-

James Keith Esse 07H

Live Oak

22-Jul-18

-

-

-

-

-

James Keith Esse 08H

Live Oak

24-Jul-18

-

-

-

-

-

James Keith Esse 09H

Live Oak

20-Jul-18

-

-

-

-

-

Idylwood 04H

Live Oak

3-Aug-18

-

-

-

-

-

Idylwood 05H

Live Oak

3-Aug-18

-

-

-

-

-

For more information, please contact:

United States:

John Roberts

Eric McCrady

VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia:

Mike Hannell Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ("Sundance" or the "Company") is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford where the company has a position of approximately net 56,600 net acres. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance's website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "will", "should", "seek" and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business andfinancial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Sundance Energy Australia Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:31:05 UTC
