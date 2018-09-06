Sundance Energy Australia : Operations Update

ASX Announcement

6 September 2018

ASX Code: SEA

Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Telephone: +61 8 8363 0388 Facsimile: +61 8 8132 0766www.sundanceenergy.com.au

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ABN 76 112 202 883

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Manager

The Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Sundance Energy Provides September 2018 Operational Update

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) ("Sundance" or the "Company"), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, today provided an update regarding the Company's recent development activities.

Production

Sundance brought 7 wells online in August, including 5 wells on the recently acquired acreage in Live Oak County. The Company brought the 2-well Justin Toms pad, located in Atascosa County, online in early September.

24-

Completed Hour Cum

Harlan Bethune 26HLive Oak Harlan Bethune 34HLive Oak IP Date Lat Length Choke 15-Aug-18 4,973' 16/64 941 74% 20,125 73% 15-Aug-18 4,161' 16/64 1,387 78% 25,624 79% 15-Aug-18 3,469' 16/64 1,264 76% 26,166 76% 19-Aug-18 3,506' 16/64 1,458 77% 23,802 76% Harlan Bethune 35H Live Oak 19-Aug-18 3,678' 16/64 1,504 78% 23,761 77% Allen MCM 1HA McMullen 17-Aug-18 8,015' 28/64 1,388 76% 23,813 75% Allen MCM 2HA McMullen 17-Aug-18 8,234' 28/64 1,297 78% 21,398 78% IP % Oil Production % Oil Well Name County Harlan Bethune 25H Live Oak

Harlan Bethune 27H Live Oak

Drilling Activities

Sundance is currently drilling the 4-well James Keith Esse pad and the 2-well

Idylwood pad, both located in Live Oak County.

Completion Activities

Upon completion of the 2-well Justin Toms pad the Company released its frac crew ahead of schedule. The frac crew will be mobilized for Sundance's fourth quarter completions in late September.

30-Day

Spud Frac Start Completed IP Rate Well Name County Date Date IP Date Lat Length (boe/d) % Oil Paloma Ranch 7H McMullen 18-Jan-18 17-May-18 2-Jun-18 7,690' 1,345 62% Peeler Ranch 8HC Atascosa 1-Mar-18 28-May-18 26-Jun-18 5,642' 484 92% Peeler Ranch 9HC Atascosa 24-Mar-18 28-May-18 26-Jun-18 5,820' 446 93% Allen MCM 1HA McMullen 21-Apr-18 6-Jul-18 17-Aug-18 8,015' - - Allen MCM 2HA McMullen 13-May-18 6-Jul-18 17-Aug-18 8,234' - - Harlan Bethune 25H Live Oak 7-May-18 24-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 4,973' - - Harlan Bethune 26H Live Oak 11-May-18 22-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 4,161' - - Harlan Bethune 27H Live Oak 13-May-18 22-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 3,469' - - Justin Tom 05H Atascosa 17-Jun-18 12-Aug-18 3-Sep-18 6,258' - - Justin Tom 06H Atascosa 14-Jun-18 12-Aug-18 3-Sep-18 6,299' - - Harlan Bethune 34H Live Oak 25-Jun-18 3-Aug-18 19-Aug-18 3,506' - - Harlan Bethune 35H Live Oak 22-Jun-18 3-Aug-18 19-Aug-18 3,678' - - James Keith Esse 06H Live Oak 26-Jul-18 - - - - - James Keith Esse 07H Live Oak 22-Jul-18 - - - - - James Keith Esse 08H Live Oak 24-Jul-18 - - - - - James Keith Esse 09H Live Oak 20-Jul-18 - - - - - Idylwood 04H Live Oak 3-Aug-18 - - - - - Idylwood 05H Live Oak 3-Aug-18 - - - - -

For more information, please contact:

United States:

John Roberts

Eric McCrady

VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia:

Mike Hannell Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ("Sundance" or the "Company") is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford where the company has a position of approximately net 56,600 net acres. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance's website at www.sundanceenergy.net

