Sundance Energy Australia : Participation in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference

Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference
Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) "), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas today announced that management will participate in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado.
Eric P. McCrady, Chief Executive Officer, is schedule to present at The Oil and Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 10:30am MT followed by a breakout question and answer session and one-on-one meetings. The presentation will additionally be available via webcast at the following link: www.theoilandgasconference.com/togc-webcast/sea.
