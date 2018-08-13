Sundance Energy Australia : Participation in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference

ASX Announcement

13 August 2018

ASX Code: SEA NASDAQ: SNDE

Ground Floor, 28 Greenhill Road, Wayville, South Australia 5067

Telephone: +61 8 8363 0388 Facsimile: +61 8 8132 0766www.sundanceenergy.com.au

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ABN 76 112 202 883

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Manager

The Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) "), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas today announced that management will participate in Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Eric P. McCrady, Chief Executive Officer, is schedule to present at The Oil and Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 10:30am MT followed by a breakout question and answer session and one-on-one meetings. The presentation will additionally be available via webcast at the following link: www.theoilandgasconference.com/togc-webcast/sea.

For more information, please contact:

United States:

John Roberts

Eric McCrady

VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia:

Mike Hannell Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388

