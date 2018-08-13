Sundance Energy Australia : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Ground Floor, 28 Greenhill Road, Wayville, South Australia 5067ACN112 202 883
Telephone: +61 8 8363 0388 Facsimile: +61 8 8132 0766www.sundanceenergy.com.au
Sundance Energy Australia Limited ABN 76 112 202 883
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Manager
The Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange
Sundance Energy Australia Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) announced today that it will host a conference call to review second quarter results.
Date: Australia: Thursday 16 August 2018 - United States: Wednesday 15 August 2018
Time: Australia: 8:00 AM AEST - United States: 4:00 PM MDT
Australian participants Toll Free dial-in: 1 80 0005 989
Australian (Sydney) Local dial-in: 2 82 239 773
Hong Kong Participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 966 253
Hong Kong Local dial-in: 3011 4522
Singapore participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 852 6412
Singapore Local dial-in: 6622 1010
USA participants Toll Free dial-in: (844) 831 3022
Webcast Link: http://www.sundanceenergy.net/events.cfm
All participants will be asked for their full name and company when joining the conference call.
For more information, please
contact:United States: John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400
Australia:
Mike Hannell Chairman
Tel: +61 8 8363 0388
Eric McCrady
CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703
ASX Code: SEA NASDAQ: SNDE
