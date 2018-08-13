Sundance Energy Australia : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

ASX Announcement

13 August 2018

Sundance Energy Australia Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) announced today that it will host a conference call to review second quarter results.

Date: Australia: Thursday 16 August 2018 - United States: Wednesday 15 August 2018

Time: Australia: 8:00 AM AEST - United States: 4:00 PM MDT

Australian participants Toll Free dial-in: 1 80 0005 989

Australian (Sydney) Local dial-in: 2 82 239 773

Hong Kong Participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 966 253

Hong Kong Local dial-in: 3011 4522

Singapore participants Toll Free dial-in: 800 852 6412

Singapore Local dial-in: 6622 1010

USA participants Toll Free dial-in: (844) 831 3022

Webcast Link: http://www.sundanceenergy.net/events.cfm

All participants will be asked for their full name and company when joining the conference call.

For more information, please

contact:United States: John Roberts

VP Finance & Investor Relations Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

Australia:

Mike Hannell Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388

Eric McCrady

CEO and Managing Director Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

ASX Code: SEA NASDAQ: SNDE

