Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Sundance Energy, Inc.    3RF

SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.

(3RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundance Energy Inc. Announces Current 2020 Hedge Book Covers 7,931 Barrels Per Day at $54.08 Floor Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

DENVER, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”) today provided details regarding its current hedge book and recent actions the Company has taken to improve its already robust hedge position to provide price certainty for 2020 and 2021.

For the balance of 2020 from April through December, Sundance has hedges in place covering a total of 7,931 barrels of crude oil per day (or 2,181,000 barrels total) at a weighted average floor price of $54.08 per barrel. For the calendar year 2021, Sundance has hedges in place covering a total of 7,430 barrels of crude oil per day (or 2,712,000 barrels total) at a weighted average floor price of $48.92 per barrel. In total, Sundance has 5,581,000 barrels of crude oil hedged through 2023. In 2020 Sundance has 225,000 barrels subject to an initial $50.00 floor price and a $35.00 reparticipating floor price and 18,000 barrels subject to an initial $55.00 floor price and a $30.00 reparticipating floor price. In 2021 Sundance has 300,000 barrels subject to an initial $50.00 floor price and a $35.00 reparticipating floor price.

Sundance’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric McCrady, stated, “Sundance’s policy is to lock in hedges when we make capital investments on wells for a period of at least 18 months to lock in attractive economic returns. We also manage our hedge position opportunistically to protect our balance sheet and liquidity position. Sundance’s crude oil hedge position now represents ~90% of analyst’s production forecasts for 2020 and ~80% for 2021. We believe that the certainty these hedges create will provide the Company with a great deal of flexibility in this period of price volatility and market uncertainty. Sundance will be providing additional details around its reduced 2020 capital plan when it reports on its fourth quarter 2019 results on next Monday, March 16, 2020.”

About Sundance Energy Inc.
Sundance Energy Inc. is an independent energy exploration and production company located in Denver, Colorado. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford.  A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   These statements are identified by the use of the words “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “contemplate,” “foresee,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Sundance. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Sundance will be those that are anticipated. Sundance’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Sundance’s control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Sundance’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with our previously completed redomiciliation (including the ability to recognize any benefits therefrom), the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in Sundance’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as may be amended, and those set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the SEC. Sundance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: (720) 638-2400		 Eric McCrady
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (303) 543-5703


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.
02:53pSundance Energy Inc. Announces Current 2020 Hedge Book Covers 7,931 Barrels P..
GL
03/11SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/06SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conf..
AQ
02/10SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/07SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/07Sundance Energy Inc. Announces Participation in February Investor Conferences
GL
01/29SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
01/14SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
01/14SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to $210 million
AQ
01/14Sundance Energy Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to $210 million
GL
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 313 M
EBIT 2019 67,0 M
Net income 2019 -16,1 M
Debt 2019 475 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 20,8 M
Chart SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundance Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,11  $
Last Close Price 1,90  $
Spread / Highest target 3 655%
Spread / Average Target 2 432%
Spread / Lowest Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric P. McCrady Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Stephen James McDaniel Chairman
Keith D. Kress Vice President-Operations
Cathy L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Damer Hannell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.-85.99%13
CNOOC LIMITED-4.48%44 777
CONOCOPHILLIPS-56.64%30 488
EOG RESOURCES INC.-61.20%18 917
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-58.43%14 904
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-44.47%11 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group