Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Sundance Energy, Inc.    3RF

SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.

(3RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundance Energy Inc. Receives Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

DENVER, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”) today announced that on April 13, 2020, it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not presently in compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing rules since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019.

In accordance with applicable Nasdaq listing rules, the Company plans to timely notify Nasdaq that it intends to pursue actions to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable. Nasdaq provides for a period of 60 days following receipt of the notice for the Company to submit a plan to regain compliance for continued listing on the exchange. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements.

About Sundance Energy Inc.
Sundance Energy Inc. is an independent energy exploration and production company located in Denver, Colorado. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “contemplate,” “foresee,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Sundance. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Sundance will be those that are anticipated. Sundance’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Sundance’s control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Sundance’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with our previously completed redomiciliation (including the ability to recognize any benefits therefrom), our ability to complete our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our ability to regain compliance Nasdaq listing rules, the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in Sundance’s 20-F filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as may be amended, and those set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the SEC. Sundance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

John Roberts
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: (720) 638-2400		 Eric McCrady
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (303) 543-5703


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.
04:59pSUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
04:50pSundance Energy Inc. Receives Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Con..
GL
04/10SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/16Sundance Energy Inc. Reschedules its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnin..
GL
03/13SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/13Sundance Energy Inc. Announces Current 2020 Hedge Book Covers 7,931 Barrels P..
GL
03/11SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/06SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conf..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 326 M
EBIT 2019 72,7 M
Net income 2019 -17,2 M
Debt 2019 518 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,60x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 30,7 M
Chart SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundance Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,44  $
Last Close Price 2,84  $
Spread / Highest target 457%
Spread / Average Target 197%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric P. McCrady Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Stephen James McDaniel Chairman
Keith D. Kress Vice President-Operations
Cathy L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Damer Hannell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDANCE ENERGY, INC.-84.51%20
CNOOC LIMITED-0.71%48 155
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.22%33 458
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.40%21 257
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-59.98%14 038
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD0.43%12 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group