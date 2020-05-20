Sundance Energy Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Standards

DENVER, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”) today announced that on May 18, 2020, it received confirmation from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020. The letter also confirms that Nasdaq is closing the non-compliance matter.



About Sundance Energy Inc.

Sundance Energy Inc. is an independent energy exploration and production company located in Denver, Colorado. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net .

