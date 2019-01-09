Sundance Resources : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
55,000,000 shares 110,000,000 unlisted options
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
55,000,000 Fully paid ordinary shares
110,000,000 Unlisted options at $0.006 per option expiring 8thJanuary 2024
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
$0.004 per share
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Advancing the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project and the transactions associated with the binding Agreement signed on 24 September 2018 with AustSino and the Noteholders.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
NoN/A
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Issued under rule 7.1
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
N/A
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1-803,877,0437.1A-812,584,695
7+Issue dates
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
8,430,846,952
Fully paid ordinary shares
9 Number and+class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX
(includingthe+securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
260,000,000
200,000,000
260,000,000
100,000,000
100,000,000
110,000,000
Total unquoted options:920,000,000 ________________ 200,000
240,000
400,000 70,000
2,600
Total Convertible Notes:912,600
Unquoted Investor Consortium Options exercisable at $0.0695 per share
Unquoted Noble Options exercisable at $0.0695 per option
Unquoted Wafin Options exercisable at $0.0695 per option
Unquoted 2017 Options exercisable at $0.003 per option expiring 7 April 2022
Unquoted 2017 Options exercisable at $0.006 per option vesting 1 December 2018 and expiring on 7 April 2023
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.006 per option expiring 8 January 2024
________________
Noble Convertible Notes
Investor Consortium Convertible Notes
Wafin Convertible Notes
2015 Investor Group Convertible Notes
2016 Investor Group Convertible Notes
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security required?
holderapprovalN/A
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
N/A
13 Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
N/A
14+Class of+securities to which the offer relates
N/A
15+Record date entitlements
todetermineN/A
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
N/A
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
20 Names of any underwriters
N/AofN/A
N/A
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
N/A
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
