Sundance Resources : Appendix 3B

Sundance Resources Limited

ABN 19 055 719 394

Principal terms of the +securities

Number of +securities issued or to be issued

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

15,000,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

30,000,000 Unlisted options at $0.006 per option expiring 21st February 2024

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration: Yes $0.004 per share

Purpose of the issue: Advancing the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project and the transactions associated with the binding Agreement signed on 24 September 2018 with AustSino and the Noteholders.

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed: No N/A

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1: Issued under rule 7.1