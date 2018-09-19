Sundance Resources : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

PO Box 497, West Perth WA 6872 Australia
19 September 2018
Mr Dale Allen
Senior Adviser
ASX Listings Compliance
Dear Mr Allen
REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Sundance Resources Limited (SDL or the Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension to the quotation of the Company's securities pending an announcement on a corporate transaction regarding a strategic partner and funding.
The following information is provided in relation to this request:
1. SDL expects the voluntary suspension to last until an announcement is made to the market which will be no later than the open of trading on Friday, 21 September 2018 or earlier.
2. SDL is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted by the ASX.
3. SDL is not aware of any other relevant information in relation to this request.
Yours faithfully
CAROL MARINKOVICH Company Secretary
