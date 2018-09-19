Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sundance Resources Limited    SDL   AU000000SDL6

SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED (SDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sundance Resources : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:08am CEST

PO Box 497, West Perth WA 6872 Australia

T: +61 8 9220 2300

Email: info@sundanceresources.com.au

ABN 19 055 719 394

19 September 2018

Mr Dale Allen

Senior Adviser

ASX Listings Compliance

Dear Mr Allen

REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Sundance Resources Limited (SDL or the Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension to the quotation of the Company's securities pending an announcement on a corporate transaction regarding a strategic partner and funding.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

  • 1. SDL expects the voluntary suspension to last until an announcement is made to the market which will be no later than the open of trading on Friday, 21 September 2018 or earlier.

  • 2. SDL is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted by the ASX.

  • 3. SDL is not aware of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

Yours faithfully

CAROL MARINKOVICH Company Secretary

info@sundanceresources.com.auwww.sundanceresources.com.au

1| Page

Disclaimer

Sundance Resources Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
03:08aSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
09/17SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Extension of Voluntary Suspension
AQ
09/14SUNDANCE RESOURCES : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
09/10SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
09/10SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - request for voluntary suspension
AQ
08/10SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice under s708A (5) (e) of the Corpo..
AQ
08/09SUNDANCE RESOURCES : Market Update Funds Received Market Update Funds Received
AQ
08/09Rox Resources Limited - Helios Gold Board Announced
AQ
08/07SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report June 2018 Q..
AQ
08/07AUSTSINO RESOURCES : to invest AUD $750,000 in Sundance Resources Ltd
AQ
More news
Chart SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Casello Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David James Porter Chairman
Brett M. Francis Fraser Non-Executive Director
Carol Marinkovich Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%33
VALE42.62%70 398
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-26.02%8 037
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.36%6 332
NMDC LTD-12.68%5 252
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-2.32%1 303
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.