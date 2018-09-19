Sundance Resources : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

PO Box 497, West Perth WA 6872 Australia

T: +61 8 9220 2300

Email: info@sundanceresources.com.au

ABN 19 055 719 394

19 September 2018

Mr Dale Allen

Senior Adviser

ASX Listings Compliance

Dear Mr Allen

REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Sundance Resources Limited (SDL or the Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension to the quotation of the Company's securities pending an announcement on a corporate transaction regarding a strategic partner and funding.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

1. SDL expects the voluntary suspension to last until an announcement is made to the market which will be no later than the open of trading on Friday, 21 September 2018 or earlier.

2. SDL is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted by the ASX.

3. SDL is not aware of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

Yours faithfully

CAROL MARINKOVICH Company Secretary

info@sundanceresources.com.au

