Sundance Resources : Funding Update and Appendix 3B

ASX Announcement | Media Release

15 February 2019

FUNDING UPDATE

Sundance Resources Limited (ASX: SDL) ("Sundance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received further funding from sophisticated investors to a value of $800,000. The funds will be used for working capital and to progress the progress of the requirements of the binding agreement that it signed on 24 September 2018 ("Agreement") with AustSino Resources Group Limited (ASX: ANS) ("AustSino") and the noteholders of Sundance.

The terms of the funding are the same as those announced on 31 December 2018. Sundance has issued 200,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.004 per share and the investors have also received 400,000,000 bonus options (2 options per share issued) at an exercise price of $0.006, the options will lapse 5 years after issue.

The placements did not require shareholder approval as it was completed under the existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Sundance Resources Limited

ABN 19 055 719 394

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 200,000,000 shares 400,000,000 unlisted options

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

200,000,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

400,000,000 Unlisted options at $0.006 per option expiring 13th February 2024

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.004 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Advancing the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project and the transactions associated with the binding Agreement signed on 24 September 2018 with AustSino and the Noteholders.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed NoN/A

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Issued under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 - 453,877,043 7.1A - 812,584,695

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

14 February 2019

Number +Class 8,630,846,952 Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 260,000,000 200,000,000 260,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 110,000,000 400,000,000 Total unquoted options: 1,320,000,000 ________________ 200,000 240,000 400,000 70,000 2,600 Total Convertible Notes: 912,600 Unquoted Investor Consortium Options exercisable at $0.0695 per share Unquoted Noble Options exercisable at $0.0695 per option Unquoted Wafin Options exercisable at $0.0695 per option Unquoted 2017 Options exercisable at $0.003 per option expiring 7 April 2022 Unquoted 2017 Options exercisable at $0.006 per option vesting 1 December 2018 and expiring on 7 April 2023 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.006 per option expiring 8 January 2024 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.006 per option expiring 13 February 2024 ________________ Noble Convertible Notes Investor Consortium Convertible Notes Wafin Convertible Notes 2015 Investor Group Convertible Notes 2016 Investor Group Convertible Notes

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

