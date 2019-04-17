Log in
SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SDL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.005 AUD   --.--%
Sundance Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

04/17/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Sundance Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

19 055 719 394

31 March 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(b)

development

(92)

(129)

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(196)

(659)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(320)

(1,009)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

2

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(608)

(1,769)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

96

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

96

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

1,080

2,080

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(74)

(251)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

1,006

1,829

activities

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

176

418

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(608)

(1,769)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

96

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

1,006

1,829

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

2

2

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

576

576

period

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5.Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

576

176

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

576

176

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

92

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

91,260

91,260

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Refer to Borrowings Note 4 of the Financial Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2018 for full details of Convertible Notes.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

-

9.2

Development

68

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

190

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

403

9.6

Other

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

661

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

N/A

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

N/A

tenements and

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

Compliance statement

1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: 18 April 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Carol Marinkovich

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Notes

1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sundance Resources Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:42:04 UTC
