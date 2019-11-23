Log in
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

(SNDL)
  Report  
News 
News

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sundial Growers, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/23/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the company’s August 1, 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors have until November 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 1, 2019, Sundial closed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 11 million shares at $13.00 per share, yielding $143 million in proceeds. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, the Company stated that it produces “high-quality, consistent cannabis.”

On August 14, 2019, cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. (“Zenabis”) revealed that “[c]ertain third-party producers failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations. Due to quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis from a third-party.”

On August 19, 2019, MarketWatch published an article stating that Sundial had sold the cannabis to Zenabis. The article also stated that the cannabis was returned “because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter.”

On this same day, the Company confirmed that it was resolving an “isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and [a] Licensed Producer.”

The complaint, filed on September 25, 2019, alleges that in the IPO and afterwards defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sundial’s stock is currently trading at $4.45 per share, a 65% decrease from the $13.00 IPO price.

If you purchased Sundial securities during the pursuant to the IPO, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 87,8 M
EBIT 2019 -53,3 M
Net income 2019 -139 M
Debt 2019 80,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,28x
P/E ratio 2020 -56,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundial Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,61  CAD
Last Close Price 3,96  CAD
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.0.00%317
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.73%363 383
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.08%259 045
MERCK AND COMPANY11.83%217 554
PFIZER-12.19%212 123
NOVARTIS20.85%204 100
