Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sundial Growers Inc.    SNDL   CA86730L1094

SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

(SNDL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUNDIAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Sundial Growers Inc. - SNDL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Sundial Growers Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNDL), if they purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its August 2019 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sundial and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sndl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Sundial and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company failed to fulfill contractual obligations to customer Zenabis Global Inc. to supply saleable cannabis; (ii) Zenabis had returned or rejected a total of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial, valued at approximately $1.9M USD, due to quality issues; and (iii) as a result, Sundial’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Huang v. Sundial Growers Inc. et al, 19-cv-8913.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
10:51pSUNDIAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swic..
BU
11/20DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
11/10SUNDIAL GROWERS : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Sundial Growers Inc...
PR
11/08SUNDIAL GROWERS : Announces Date and Time Changes for Third Quarter 2019 Earning..
PR
11/07SUNDIAL GROWERS : Added to the NYSE-Listed "The Cannabis ETF"
PR
11/06SNDL LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigatio..
BU
10/21SUNDIAL GROWERS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sundial Growers..
BU
10/15SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors About the Filing of a Secur..
PR
10/11SUNDIAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
10/04SUNDIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 87,8 M
EBIT 2019 -53,3 M
Net income 2019 -139 M
Debt 2019 80,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,28x
P/E ratio 2020 -56,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundial Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,61  CAD
Last Close Price 3,96  CAD
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.0.00%342
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.34%359 093
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.42%260 775
MERCK AND COMPANY11.84%217 580
PFIZER-13.54%208 858
NOVARTIS20.58%204 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group