SUNDIAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sundial Growers Inc. - SNDL

09/27/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sundial Growers Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNDL), if they purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its August 2019 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sundial and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sndl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Sundial and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company failed to fulfill contractual obligations to customer Zenabis Global Inc. to supply saleable cannabis; (ii) Zenabis had returned or rejected a total of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial, valued at approximately $1.9M USD, due to quality issues; and (iii) as a result, Sundial’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Huang v. Sundial Growers Inc. et al, 19-cv-8913.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
