Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNSS) today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March:



Event: Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 11th

Presentation Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston, MA

Event: Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 19th

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York City, NY

Event: 31st Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 19th

Panel Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Laguna Niguel, CA

Live webcasts of the Cowen and Oppenheimer presentations will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com . A replay will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing new targeted therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies. The Company’s proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 is in preclinical development. PDK1 is a master kinase that activates other kinases important to cell growth and survival including members of the AKT, PKC, RSK, and SGK families. Sunesis is exploring strategic alternatives for vosaroxin, a late-stage investigational product for relapsed or refractory AML. Sunesis also has an interest in the pan-RAF inhibitor TAK-580 which is licensed to Takeda. TAK-580 is in a clinical trial for pediatric low-grade glioma.

