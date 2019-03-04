Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
0
03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNSS) today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March:
Event: Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference Date: Monday, March 11th Presentation Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Boston, MA
Event: Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, March 19th Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Location: New York City, NY
Event: 31st Annual ROTH Conference Date: Tuesday, March 19th Panel Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Laguna Niguel, CA
Live webcasts of the Cowen and Oppenheimer presentations will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com. A replay will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals
Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing new targeted therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies. The Company’s proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 is in preclinical development. PDK1 is a master kinase that activates other kinases important to cell growth and survival including members of the AKT, PKC, RSK, and SGK families. Sunesis is exploring strategic alternatives for vosaroxin, a late-stage investigational product for relapsed or refractory AML. Sunesis also has an interest in the pan-RAF inhibitor TAK-580 which is licensed to Takeda. TAK-580 is in a clinical trial for pediatric low-grade glioma.