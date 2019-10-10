SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD.

新意網集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號 : 1686)

11 October 2019

Dear Shareholder,

SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company")

Notification of Publication of (i) Circular regarding the discloseable and connected transactions in relation to (1) the proposed acquisition of a property holding company and (2) the proposed disposals of two indirect wholly-owned properties holding subsidiaries, and notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM"); (ii) Notice of EGM; and (iii) Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (collectively the "Current Corporate Communications")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communications (in both English and Chinese versions) are available on the website of the Company at www.sunevision.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Company Announcements" under "Investor Information" on the home page of the Company's website; or by searching under "Latest Information" on the HKEx's website.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Corporate Communications(Note) posted on the website of the Company in lieu of receiving printed version but (i) for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications; or (ii) would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will upon request send the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications to you free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited ("Computershare"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at sunevision@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please make your request by completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and sending it by post to Computershare, using the pre-paid mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send your request by email at sunevision@computershare.com.hk.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to Computershare (to the above address) or by email at sunevision@computershare.com.hk to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the future Corporate Communications.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2828 8648 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD.

Au King-lun, Paulina

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, which include but are not limited to

the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

This letter is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

敬啟者：

新意網集團有限公司 (「本公司」)

本公司(i)關於須予披露及關連交易有關(1)物業控股公司之建議收購事項及(2)兩間間接全資物業控股附屬公司之建議出售事項，以及股東特別大會通告（「股 東特別大會通告」）之通函；(ii)股東特別大會通告；及(iii)股東特別大會代表委任表格（統稱「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

謹此告知，是次公司通訊（中英文版本） 已於本公司網站 www.sunevision.com 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「港交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk 登載。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁按「投資者天地」項下之「公司公告」瀏覽是次公司通訊；或在港交所網站於「最新公告」項下搜尋，以查閱有關文件。

若 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之公司通訊(附註)以代替收取印刷本，但(i)因任何理由於收取或接收是次公司通訊時遇到困難；或

(ii)現欲領取是次公司通訊的印刷本，本公司將儘快應 閣下要求寄上是次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。請把上述要求發送至本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處， 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「中央證券登記」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵發送至 sunevision@computershare.com.hk。

閣下如欲更改日後公司通訊的語言版本及/或收取方式之選擇，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的更改申請表格，並使用更改申請表格下方之免費郵寄標籤寄回中央證 券登記（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則請貼上適當的郵票）。 閣下亦可電郵至 sunevision@computershare.com.hk 提出要求。

閣下有權隨時在合理時間內以書面方式通知中央證券登記（寄送至上述地址）或以電郵發送至 sunevision@computershare.com.hk，以更改日後公司通訊的 語言版本及/或收取方式之選擇。

如對本函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時，致電本公司熱線電話(852) 2828 8648 查詢。

此致

列位股東 台照

代表

新意網集團有限公司

公司秘書

歐景麟

謹啟

2019 年 10 月 11 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司向其證券持有人發出或將予發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告書、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師報告書；(b)中期報告；

(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。

本函以英文及中文發出。中英文版本内容如有任何不相符，概以英文版本為準。

