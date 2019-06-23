Log in
Carrefour's talks with Tencent over minority stake have ended - spokeswoman

0
06/23/2019 | 06:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour's talks with Chinese tech giant Tencent over a potential sale of a minority stake in its business in China are over, a spokeswoman for the French retailer said, after the company agreed a deal with rival Suning.com.

Carrefour, which signed a partnership with Tencent last year in an attempt to stem a decline in sales in China, said earlier it had agreed to sell 80% of its Chinese business to Suning.com.

It said its business partnership with Tencent is unaffected.

"The talks that have started since January 2018 for the sale of a minority stake (in Carrefour China) to Tencent are over," a spokeswoman for Carrefour said. "However, the strategic business partnership with Tencent remains in place."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain)
