SUNING.COM CO., LTD.

SUNING.COM CO., LTD.

(002024)
China's Gome to raise $200 million through debt sale to Pinduoduo - source

04/19/2020 | 06:55am EDT

Chinese electronics retailer Gome Retail Holding is planning to raise $200 million through a convertible bond issue to e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

The bonds will carry a coupon of 5% per annum and the two companies will also form a strategic partnership, the source said. A Pinduoduo spokeswoman declined to comment and Gome did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The deal comes as the COVID-19 pandemic, which first emerged in China last December, has sent a shudder through the global retail industry.

Pinduoduo also earlier this month raised $1.1 billion in a private share placement and the deal will mark its first investment in another company since the e-commerce platform was founded in 2015.

The two companies on March 31 jointly held a promotion to give away 500 million yuan worth of discounts and consumption subsidies on more than 6,000 items, joining other firms such as Suning.com and Alibaba Group Holdings' Alipay that have rolled out similar campaigns to try and stimulate consumption during the virus outbreak.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex Richardson)
