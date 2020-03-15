Suning com : Net Profit Fell 17% in 2019

By Yifan Wang



Suning.com Co. said its net profit in 2019 fell 17%, due to a lack of stake disposal gains that had boosted earnings a year earlier.

Net profit was 11.02 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), compared with CNY13.33 billion in 2018, the e-commerce firm said late Friday.

Revenue for the full year rose 10% to CNY270.31 billion, it said.

The company faced intense industry-wide competition in 2019, while overall consumption growth in China continued to weaken, it said.

Suning said it planned to accelerate store expansion to drive market penetration into lower-tire cities in 2020.

