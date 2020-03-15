Log in
Suning com : Net Profit Fell 17% in 2019

03/15/2020

By Yifan Wang

Suning.com Co. said its net profit in 2019 fell 17%, due to a lack of stake disposal gains that had boosted earnings a year earlier.

Net profit was 11.02 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), compared with CNY13.33 billion in 2018, the e-commerce firm said late Friday.

Revenue for the full year rose 10% to CNY270.31 billion, it said.

The company faced intense industry-wide competition in 2019, while overall consumption growth in China continued to weaken, it said.

Suning said it planned to accelerate store expansion to drive market penetration into lower-tire cities in 2020.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 349 B
EBIT 2020 3 349 M
Net income 2020 2 489 M
Finance 2020 6 448 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 84 418 M
Technical analysis trends SUNING.COM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,31  CNY
Last Close Price 9,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
En Long Hou President
Jin Dong Zhang Chairman
Xiao Ling Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Xiang Xiao Chief Financial Officer
Wei Min Sun Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.1.67%12 048
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.48%3 441
VIA VAREJO S.A.0.00%2 635
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.21%1 972
LOTTE HIMART CO.,LTD.-0.31%315
CONN'S, INC.-53.03%167
