SUNL GROW

(SNDL)
  Report  
News 
News

SUNDIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sundial Growers Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/08/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company").

If you invested in Sundial stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SNDL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47627


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -33,4 M
Net income 2019 -42,4 M
Debt 2019 142 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,90x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 954 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNL GROW0.00%724
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.36%338 367
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.36%237 549
MERCK AND COMPANY13.30%221 652
NOVARTIS18.69%206 551
PFIZER-16.38%201 883
