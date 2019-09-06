Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

09/06/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its August 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Sundial completed its IPO on August 1, 2019, offering shares at $13.00 and generating proceeds of $143 million. In Sundial's Registration Statement for its IPO, it touted the Company's production of "high-quality, consistent cannabis." However, on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch reported that Zenabis Global returned a shipment of more than 1,200 lbs. of cannabis to Sundial "because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material." Despite Sundial assuring the incident was an "isolated immaterial matter," its stock has significantly declined. Sundial's stock currently trades at $7.70 a share, a decline of 40% from its IPO price. Sundial produces, distributes, and sells cannabis for medical and adult recreational access in Canada.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sundial's misconduct, click here.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
