SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR    STG

SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR

(STG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands Technology Group Investors (STG)

06/06/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 23, 2018, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering, issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share.

On June 4, 2019, shares of Sunlands Technology closed at $2.64 per share, more than 77%, from the $11.50 IPO price.

If you purchased Sunlands Technology securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 469 M
EBIT 2019 -608 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1 026 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 3 083 M
Chart SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR
Duration : Period :
Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Bo Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peng Ou Chairman
Zheng Du Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Peng Li Chief Financial Officer
Lu Lu Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR-14.14%461
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.15%404 984
NETFLIX32.90%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED21.25%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA15.42%22 213
