Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands Technology Group Investors (STG)

06/05/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 23, 2018, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering, issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share.

On June 4, 2019, shares of Sunlands Technology closed at $2.64 per share, more than 77%, from the $11.50 IPO price.

If you purchased Sunlands Technology securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
