Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sunlands Technology Group Investors (STG)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STG) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sunlands Technology’s March 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). Sunlands Technology investors have until August 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 23, 2018, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering, issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share.

On May 28, 2019, the Company disclosed that new student enrollments declined during first quarter 2019 and gross billings fell 28.6% year-over-year due to “softer marketing tactics and expanded trial programs.”

Since the IPO, shares of Sunlands Technology have traded as low as $2.28 per ADS, a loss of more than 80% from the $11.50 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Sunlands Technology’s student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands Technology’s gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands Technology’s marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Sunlands Technology, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

