Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's March 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). On March 22, 2018, Sunlands held its IPO, offering shares at $11.50. Since its IPO, Sunlands' stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $2.15, an almost 81% drop from its IPO price. Sunlands provides post-secondary and professional educational services.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:

https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sunlands-technology-group/

Sunlands Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring service for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005747/en/