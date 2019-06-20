Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR    STG

SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR

(STG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's March 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). On March 22, 2018, Sunlands held its IPO, offering shares at $11.50. Since its IPO, Sunlands' stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $2.15, an almost 81% drop from its IPO price. Sunlands provides post-secondary and professional educational services.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sunlands-technology-group/

Sunlands Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring service for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION
05:53pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : is Investigating Sunlands Technology Group (STG)
BU
06/19SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION : Technology Group Announces Changes to Board of Direc..
AQ
06/18SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
06/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands Tech..
BU
06/12STG ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Ag..
BU
06/11INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands ..
BU
06/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands Tech..
BU
06/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunlands ..
BU
06/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 469 M
EBIT 2019 -608 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1 026 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 2 702 M
Chart SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR
Duration : Period :
Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Bo Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peng Ou Chairman
Zheng Du Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Peng Li Chief Financial Officer
Lu Lu Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR-24.67%461
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.29%404 984
NETFLIX33.42%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED23.72%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA31.54%22 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About