Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR    STG

SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR (STG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sunlands Online Education : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 24, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on Friday, August 24, 2018, before U.S. market hours.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 24, 2018, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

US toll free:

+1-888-346-8982

Canada toll free:

855-669-9657

Mainland China toll free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905945

Hong Kong:

+852-301-84992

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sunlands Online Education Group call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.com/investorroom.

A replay of the conference call will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference call until August 31, 2018.

International:      

+1-412-317-0088

US toll free:

+1-877-344-7529

Canada toll free:     

855-669-9658 

Replay access code:

10123257

About Sunlands

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company") is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education in terms of gross billings in 2017, according to iResearch. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Yingying Liu
IR Director
Tel: +86 182 5691 2232
Email: ir@sunlands.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group
Anqi Yang
Tel: +86 10 5960 8639
Email: Sunlands@brunswickgroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-august-24-2018-300695909.html

SOURCE Sunlands Online Education Group


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION
01:31pSUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on A..
PR
07/25SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP : Launches AI-powered Personalized Study Program..
PR
06/20Initiating Free Research Reports on Avnet and Three Other Services Equities
AC
05/21SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP : Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financi..
PR
05/14SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION : to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Ma..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21Sunlands Online Education down 4% despite strong Q1 result 
05/21Sunlands Online Education reports Q1 results 
04/17After Hours Gainers / Losers (04/17/2018) 
03/24U.S. IPO WEEKLY RECAP : Dropbox Pops 36% In Decacorn's Big Debut 
03/23Sunlands Online Education begins trading 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.